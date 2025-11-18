Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Groww enters top 100 most-valuable club; stock up 94% from IPO price

Groww enters top 100 most-valuable club; stock up 94% from IPO price

Groww stock surpassed LG Electronics, Max Healthcare Institute, IDBI Bank, Jindal Steel and Indus Towers in the overall market cap ranking, shows BSE.

Groww

Groww stock has zoomed 94% from its IPO issue price in just 5 trading sessions.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Groww share price today

 
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, extended its sharp post-listing rally, soaring 11 per cent to ₹193.91 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the stock broking & allied services company was trading higher for the fifth straight day.
 
Currently, Groww trades at a hefty 94 per cent premium over its IPO price of ₹100 per share. The company made a stock market debut on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.
 
A sharp rally in the stock price of the company has seen the market capitalisation of Groww touch ₹1.17 trillion in intra-day deals. 
 
 
At 09:29 AM; with a market capitalisation of ₹1.13 trillion, Groww traded 9 per cent higher at ₹189.77 on the BSE, the exchange data shows. A combined nearly 142 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Groww enters top 100 most-valuable stock’s club

 
Backed by the strong rally, Groww has entered the top 100 most-valuable listed companies on the BSE. Currently, Groww stands at number 94th position in the overall market capitalisation ranking, BSE data shows.

Groww surpassed the household appliance company LG Electronics, hospital stock Max Healthcare Institute, IDBI Bank, Jindal Steel, Indus Towers, Bosch and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in the overall market capitalisation ranking, data shows.
 

Groww overview, brokerages view

 
Groww is a fintech company providing retail investors D2C (direct-to-customer) digital investment platform to transact in various categories of securities including mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, IPO, F&O, digital gold & the US. stocks. Also, it offers value added services such as MTF (margin trading facility) and credit solutions. 
 
Groww has recorded revenue / adj. EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 85 per cent / 135 per cent / 100 per cent over FY23-25. The business is sensitive to the regulatory risks and equity market volatility, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
Groww reported a strong topline growth, while the FY24 loss was driven by a one-time exceptional tax item arising from the merger of Groww Inc. (US) with its Indian entity. Over the years, Groww has built a strong brand and delivered robust expansion. Going forward, its focus on launching new products and services including the recent introduction of MTF, which has already helped it capture a 1.2 per cent market share and is expected to further strengthen its market position. 
 
With continued innovation and customer-centric offerings, Groww is well positioned to drive growth, enhance annual average revenue per user (AARPU), and capitalize on its strong momentum. The company has shown exceptional performance and is poised to scale new heights through its ongoing expansion initiatives. While the valuation appears fully priced compared to peers, analysts at Choice Equity Broking had assigned a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating, supported by the company’s strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects.
 
Meanwhile, the board of directors of Groww is scheduled to meet on Friday, November 21, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.
 

