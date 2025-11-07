Friday, November 07, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Can PhysicsWallah IPO ace the market test? Check key strengths, risks here

Can PhysicsWallah IPO ace the market test? Check key strengths, risks here

PhysicsWallah IPO: The ₹3,480-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 284.4 million shares aggregating to ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares aggregating to ₹380 crore.

PhysicsWallah IPO key risks and strengths

PhysicsWallah IPO has been priced in the band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share, with a minimum lot size of 137 shares. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PhysicsWallah IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah (PW), an education-technology (Ed-tech) platform, is set to open for subscription next week on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. 
 
The ₹3,480-crore PhysicsWallah IPO comprises a fresh issue of 284.4 million shares aggregating to ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 34.9 million shares aggregating to ₹380 crore.
 
Under the OFS, PhysicsWallah co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob will divest part of their holdings.
 
The three-day bidding window of PhysicsWallah IPO will close on Thursday, November 13, 2025, with the allotment of shares expected to be finalised on Friday, November 14, 2025. The shares are likely to list on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.
 
 
PhysicsWallah IPO has been priced in the band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share, with a minimum lot size of 137 shares. 

Also Read

Groww IPO

Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Tenneco Clean Air IPO

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

C S Setty

State Bank of India greenlights 6% stake sale in mutual fund arm via IPOpremium

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi plans more IPO reforms, streamlining share pledge norms & disclosurespremium

 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar, while Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book-running lead managers for the issue, PhysicsWallah RHP revealed.
 
Notably, the PhysicsWallah IPO’s anchor investor bidding date is set for November 10, 2025.
 
According to the RHP, PhysicsWallah proposes to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO towards several key objectives. A portion of ₹460.55 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure on fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centres, while ₹548.31 crore will go towards lease payments for existing identified offline and hybrid centres operated by the company. 
 
Additionally, ₹31.65 crore is earmarked for capital expenditure related to new offline centres of Xylem, and ₹15.52 crore for lease payments for Xylem’s existing offline centres and hostels. An investment of ₹33.70 crore is planned in its subsidiary, Utkarsh Classes & Edutech Private Limited, to fund lease payments for Utkarsh’s existing offline centres. 
 
The company also intends to allocate ₹200.11 crore towards server and cloud-related infrastructure costs, ₹710 crore for marketing initiatives, and ₹26.50 crore for funding inorganic growth through future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Meanwhile, here are the key strengths and risks of PhysicsWallah IPO:

Key strengths

Rapid user growth: PhysicsWallah's paid users rose to 0.45 crore in FY25, growing at a 61.9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since FY23, supported by a strong student community.
 
Social initiatives: Through the PW Foundation’s Utthan programme, the firm partners with schools in Delhi, UP, and Bihar to provide tech infrastructure, free teacher training, and educational content.
 
Diverse offerings: Courses now span 13 education categories – from early learning to government exams and skill development – up from six in FY23.
 
Multi-channel delivery: PhysicsWallah operates online, offline, and hybrid models; among India’s top five edtech firms by revenue with 1.37 crore YouTube subscribers.
 
Strategic acquisitions: Acquired Xylem and Utkarsh Classes to strengthen its presence in South India and government exam prep segments.
 
Tech-driven scalability: Backed by a 548-member tech team, its LMS uses AI and analytics to boost learning outcomes and manage large student volumes.
 
Strong revenue growth:  The company's revenue surged from ₹744 crore in FY23 to ₹2,899 crore in FY25.  ALSO READ | Tenneco Clean Air IPO: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Key risks

Persistent losses: PhysicsWallah's Net losses stood at ₹840 crore in FY25 and ₹1,143 crore in FY24, mainly due to high operating and finance costs.
 
High attrition: Employee attrition improved to 36.6 per cent in Q1FY26 but remains elevated, posing challenges for quality and consistency.
 
Dependence on key segments: Over half of PhysicsWallah's revenue comes from NEET, JEE, and UPSC streams, exposing it to concentration risk.
 
Regional dependence: Major revenue contribution from Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Rajasthan, UP, and Haryana; a slowdown in these could hurt performance of PhysicsWallah.
 
Refunds and litigation: PhysicsWallah faces risks from refund claims (₹3 crore) and ongoing legal disputes (~₹1 crore) that could impact profitability.
 
Offline expansion risk: Rapidly growing offline network (502 centres and schools) faces location, staffing, and compliance challenges.
 
Integration and global risk: Acquisitions and GCC expansion bring integration and regulatory uncertainties that could delay growth.

More From This Section

Alakh Pandey, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, PhyscisWallah Limited

PhysicsWallah sets ₹3,480 cr IPO price band ahead of Nov 11 share sale

Tenneco Clean Air IPO

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO opens on Nov 12, raises issue size to ₹3,600 cr

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO: Analysts divided on prospects; should you subscribe?

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO opens on Nov 11; here's all you need to know

PhysicsWallah IPO

PhysicsWallah IPO opens Nov 11; sets price band at ₹103-109; Check details

Topics : IPO Analysis IPO market IPOs initial public offerings IPOs EdTech Online education online courses IPO India ipo filing IPO activity IPO investors IPO demand IPO valuation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon