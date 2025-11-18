Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Fujiyama Power IPO allotment today, Nov 18; check status, GMP, listing date

Fujiyama Power IPO allotment today, Nov 18; check status, GMP, listing date

Fujiyama Power IPO listing date: The solar equipment manufacturer is likely to debut on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

Fujiyama Power IPO allotment today, November 18, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fujiyama Power IPO allotment: The basis of allotment for the Fujiyama Power IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, following a lukewarm overall response that saw the issue subscribed 2.14 times, as per NSE data.
 
The ₹828-crore offering opened to subdued demand amid cautious sentiment, but interest strengthened on the final day, led by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), helping the issue cross full subscription.
 
QIBs subscribed 5.15 times their portion, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid for 0.88 times the shares reserved for them. Retail investors subscribed fully at 1x, according to the NSE.
 
With the issue now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment status, which is expected to be declared later today.
 
 
Here's how to check Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status

Once the allotment is finalised, applicants can verify their allotment status online through the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status:
 
Check Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status on BSE:  https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:  https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 
Check Fujiyama Power IPO allotment status on NSE:  https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 

Fujiyama Power IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

 
As the allotment process for the Fujiyama Power IPO moves forward, its unlisted shares are trading at around ₹229.5 in the grey market, reflecting a marginal premium of ₹1.5 over the upper price band of ₹228, according to market observers.
 
The solar equipment manufacturer is likely to debut on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 20, 2025.
 
Based on current grey market indications, the stock is likely to witness a flat to muted listing; however, analysts stress that GMP movements are speculative and not a reliable predictor of actual listing performance.
 

Fujiyama Power IPO details

 
Fujiyama Power opened its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and closed the issue on Monday, November 17, 2025. 
 
The company aimed to raise ₹828 crore through the offering, comprising a fresh issue of 26.3 million shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of 10 million shares amounting to ₹228 crore. 
 
The IPO consisted of 3,63,15,789 shares in total, of which 1,80,48,245 shares (49.70 per cent) were allocated to QIBs, 72,19,298 shares (19.88 per cent) to QIBs (excluding anchor), 54,14,474 shares (14.91 per cent) to NIIs, 1,26,33,772 shares (34.79 per cent) to RIIs and 1,08,28,947 shares (29.82 per cent) to anchor investors.
 

Topics : IPO IPO allotment IPO GMP IPO market IPO activity IPOs initial public offerings IPOs BSE NSE

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

