Sai Parenteral's sets price band for ₹409 crore IPO: Check key dates, size

Sai Parenteral's IPO: Sai Parenteral's, a pharmaceutical formulations company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹372 to ₹392 per share.

The ₹409 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of 7.3 million shares worth up to ₹285 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.2 million shares worth up to ₹124 crore. Under the OFS, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, Tilokchand Punamchand Ostwal, Devendra Chawla, Bhanwar Lal Chandok, Ashish Maheshwari, Sreelekha Ganta, Padma Guntupalli, Vijay Gondi, Nilesh Pravinchandra Doshi and Bhautik Mukund Shah are the investor selling shareholders.

Sai Parenteral offers a diverse range of formulations across key therapeutic segments, with multiple dosage forms and strong sterile manufacturing capabilities. It exports to global markets and operates five manufacturing units in India, including four in Hyderabad. Here are the key details of Sai Parenteral's IPO: Sai Parenteral's IPO key dates According to the RHP, Sai Parenteral's IPO will open for public subscription on March 24 and close on Friday, March 27, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 30, 2026. Sai Parenteral's will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Thursday, April 2, 2026.