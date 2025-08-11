Regaal Resources mobilises ₹92 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Regaal Resources Ltd, one of India's largest maize-based specialty product manufacturers, on Monday mobilised around ₹ 92 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.
The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Taurus Mutual Fund, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Benami Capital, Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Holani Venture Capital Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
As per the circular, the company has allotted over 8.9 million equity shares to these investors at ₹ 102 apiece, aggregating the fund raising to ₹ 91.79 crore.
To support the expansion and debt repayment, the Kolkata-headquartered company will launch its IPO on August 12, which will close on August 14.The price band has been fixed at ₹ 96-102 per share.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹ 210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 9.4 million shares valued ₹ 96 crore by promoters, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the issue size to ₹ 306 crore.
Post-issue, the promoters' stake will reduce to about 71 per cent from 100 per cent.
Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹159 crore will go towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings.
Regaal Resources operates a zero liquid discharge maize milling facility catering to customers in food products, paper, animal feed and adhesives across India, and in export markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh.
As of March 2025, the company's total debt stood at ₹ 570 crore.
The company reported a 52.5 per cent jump in revenue to ₹ 915.16 crore in FY25 from ₹ 600.02 crore in FY24, while profit after tax more than doubled to ₹ 47.67 crore from ₹ 22.14 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app