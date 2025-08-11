Regaal Resources mobilises ₹92 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Regaal Resources Ltd, one of India's largest maize-based specialty product manufacturers, on Monday mobilised around ₹ 92 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.

The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Taurus Mutual Fund, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Benami Capital, Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Holani Venture Capital Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company has allotted over 8.9 million equity shares to these investors at ₹ 102 apiece, aggregating the fund raising to ₹ 91.79 crore.

To support the expansion and debt repayment, the Kolkata-headquartered company will launch its IPO on August 12, which will close on August 14.The price band has been fixed at ₹ 96-102 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹ 210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 9.4 million shares valued ₹ 96 crore by promoters, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the issue size to ₹ 306 crore. Post-issue, the promoters' stake will reduce to about 71 per cent from 100 per cent. Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹159 crore will go towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings.