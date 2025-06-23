Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Capital plans rights issue ahead of $2-bn IPO expected before Sept

Tata Capital board to meet Thursday to consider fresh rights issue ahead of its $2-bn IPO; company had raised Rs 1,500 crore in March via previous rights issue

Tata Group

The board will also deliberate on a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital’s board is set to meet on Thursday to consider a fresh rights issue, ahead of its proposed $2-billion initial public offering (IPO) slated before September.
 
In its notice to the stock exchanges, Tata Capital did not disclose details regarding the size or pricing of the rights issue. Tata Sons, which holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, had subscribed to the company’s last rights issue in March, contributing ₹1,400 crore out of the total ₹1,504 crore raised. The remaining stake is held by Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, the TCL Employee Welfare Trust, and other minority investors. 
 
 
According to rating agency ICRA, the March fund infusion helped boost Tata Capital’s consolidated net worth to ₹32,563 crore as of March 31, 2025. However, strong loan book growth during FY25 pushed the company’s gearing up to 6.5 times, compared to 6.0 times a year earlier. Despite this, solvency levels (net stage 3 loans to net worth) remained comfortable, inching up slightly to 5.4 per cent following the merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL) into Tata Capital Ltd (TCL).
 
The board will also deliberate on a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, the company said in its exchange filing.

Tata Sons and Tata Capital did not respond to email queries sent on Monday. The market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, is all set to clear Tata Capital's initial public offer, which would be launched before the September deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for upper layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to list their shares. 
 
On a consolidated basis, Tata Capital reported a profit after tax of ₹3,655 crore in FY25 on a total asset base of Rs 2,48,465 crore, compared to ₹3,327 crore profit in FY24 on assets worth Rs 1,76,694 crore.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

