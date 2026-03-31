Active funds still have an alpha edge, majority win on risk-adjusted basis

Kartik Jhaveri, director, Transcend Capital, noted that many of the best-performing schemes in each category are now passive in nature. But they track specific indices, for example, large public sector companies or an equal-weighted version of a popular index. Such schemes may do well during specific market cycles but it is difficult to anticipate which would be the flavour of the season in the future. Active fund managers have a role to play during periods of high volatility such as during the ongoing West Asia conflict. Fund managers in active schemes are not bound to buy the same stocks as the index they track, unlike in passive schemes. This gives active managers the opportunity to take large positions in stocks which are at attractive valuations and significantly outperform when the tide turns. “They have the flexibility,” he said.