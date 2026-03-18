Equity mutual fund investors hold steady despite market correction

Net inflows into active equity schemes was around ₹11,000 crore during the two-week period, said an official who had access to estimates provided by registrar and transfer agents.
At this pace, the net inflows for the full month may come in lower compared to February.
Wealth managers and advisors say they have been advising investors with low-equity allocation to raise exposure in a staggered manner as valuations have improved.
"What we are seeing is a reset in valuations, particularly in the mid and smallcap segments, which had run up sharply. This is an important time to do portfolio rebalancing, especially for clients who have high fixed income exposure. We are recommending a slow and gradual shift in exposure towards equities to such clients,” said Ankur Punj, managing director (MD) - business head, Equirus Wealth.