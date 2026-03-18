Equity mutual fund investors hold steady despite market correction

The sharp volatility in the first two weeks of the US-Israel war on Iran eroded about ₹2.4 trillion from the total assets managed by active equity mutual fund (MF) schemes.

Assets under management (AUM), which stood at ₹35.4 trillion at the end of February, declined 6.7 per cent to ₹33 trillion by March 13.

However, the fall in AUM was less severe than the decline in equity markets, indicating that equity schemes continued to garner net inflows during the period.

Largecap funds saw their AUM decline 7.3 per cent over the two-week period, compared with a 7.9 per cent correction in the Nifty 100.

“We are seeing a pick-up in lump sum investments, driven by cash deployment as investors use the market correction to increase their equity exposure,” said an official.

According to senior MF officials at two large fund houses, one-time investments into equity MF schemes — which had remained subdued for nearly a year — have picked up this month.

While these comparisons are not strictly like-for-like due to differences in portfolio composition, they offer a directional sense of inflow trends.

In the case of smallcap funds, AUM declined 5.5 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index corrected 6.4 per cent.

Flexi-cap funds recorded a 6 per cent drop in AUM, versus a 7.7 per cent fall in the Nifty 500.

Net inflows into active equity schemes was around ₹11,000 crore during the two-week period, said an official who had access to estimates provided by registrar and transfer agents.

At this pace, the net inflows for the full month may come in lower compared to February.

Wealth managers and advisors say they have been advising investors with low-equity allocation to raise exposure in a staggered manner as valuations have improved.