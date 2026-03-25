West Asia crisis: US-Iran tensions slow MF scheme launches in March

The US–Iran conflict, now in its fourth week, has added to the pressure on Indian equities, which were already struggling for nearly 18 months. Escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices have dampened investor sentiment, triggering broad-based selling. The Nifty 50 has fallen around 9 per cent in March so far. The correction has translated into losses for mutual fund investors, leading to discomfort, especially among investors who have entered equities in recent years and are experiencing a prolonged phase of volatility for the first time.