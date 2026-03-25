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West Asia crisis: US-Iran tensions slow MF scheme launches in March

Only nine equity schemes launched in March as geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility prompt fund houses to delay new offerings despite strong pipeline

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Launches have been especially lower in the past two weeks as the conflict escalated. Filings on the Sebi website, which are made after receiving regulatory approval and ahead of the launch, have also been sharply lower in recent weeks. Fund houses have filed for just three schemes post March 15 compared to 19 in the first two weeks.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:43 PM IST
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The uncertainty caused by the US-Iran conflict is forcing fund houses to postpone their fund launch plans. Only about nine equity new fund offerings (NFOs) have hit the market so far in March, of the nearly two dozen schemes that have the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) approval for a launch.
 
Launches have been especially lower in the past two weeks as the conflict escalated. Filings on the Sebi website, which are made after receiving regulatory approval and ahead of the launch, have also been sharply lower in recent weeks. Fund houses have filed for just three schemes post March 15 compared to 19 in the first two weeks.
 
Launches are usually lower in March as the financial year draws to a close. However, heightened geopolitical uncertainty and subdued equity market sentiment have made this an unfavourable period for new fund offerings (NFOs).
 
"March is typically a tight period in terms of liquidity, and you usually don’t see too many NFOs during this time. This year, the situation has been compounded by the conflict. The lower launches suggest that fund houses are choosing to wait for more stable conditions, as volatility in crude prices, along with concerns around inflation and interest rates, is keeping investors cautious," said a senior MF executive.
 
The US–Iran conflict, now in its fourth week, has added to the pressure on Indian equities, which were already struggling for nearly 18 months. Escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices have dampened investor sentiment, triggering broad-based selling. The Nifty 50 has fallen around 9 per cent in March so far. The correction has translated into losses for mutual fund investors, leading to discomfort, especially among investors who have entered equities in recent years and are experiencing a prolonged phase of volatility for the first time.
 
According to another MF official, in such a scenario, distributors are also hesitant to sell new products during such phases.
 
"Distributors are seeing a bit of panic among investors as there is no clarity on how the situation will evolve. While some money has come in as investors use the dip, it is still not the best time to launch new funds. It is better to wait for some stability," he said.
 
Lower NFOs have a direct impact on the net inflows of the industry, as new schemes are a key source of lump sum inflows.
 
Sunil Subramaniam, former MF CEO and currently founder and CEO of Sense and Simplicity, said that the decline in launches in March could also be due to other factors.
 
"A slowdown in NFOs is normal during periods of uncertainty as investor sentiment takes a hit. Further, the month of March sees a greater focus on selling insurance products by large distribution channels like banks and national distributors to meet their annual targets. Hence, they are unlikely to offer the usual support to MFs for NFOs during March," he said.
 
The impact of the market correction is not limited to NFOs. The past few weeks have also been turbulent for initial public offerings (IPOs).
 
Earlier this month, PhonePe said it had temporarily paused its IPO, originally slated for the end of March. Similarly, XED — set to be the first IPO from GIFT-IFSC — had to be rescheduled amid the Gulf crisis. Toll plaza management firm Innovision, meanwhile, was forced to cut its price band and extend its issue closing due to weak demand. Despite these measures, its shares plunged 28 per cent on debut this week.
 
Market participants say heightened volatility is weighing on investor sentiment, curbing appetite for fresh equity issuances.
 
“Uncertainty is visible across asset classes — gold, silver, real estate, and commodities. Once crude stabilises and geopolitical tensions ease, investors will return,” said Mahavir Lunawat, chairman and managing director, Pantomath Capital. “Volatility may slow momentum temporarily, but it will not derail the medium- to long-term trajectory.”

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Topics :Mutual FundsMarket newsIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:42 PM IST

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