India equity mutual fund inflows declines for second straight month in Jan

According to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, inflows fell 14.35 per cent month-on-month to ₹240.29 billion ($2.65 billion)

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out about $4 billion from ‌Indian equities during the ​month
Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 11:42 AM IST
Inflows into Indian equity ‍mutual funds ​declined for a second consecutive month in January as markets remained subdued on rising geopolitical and ​trade risks, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Inflows fell 14.35 per cent month-on-month to ₹240.29 billion ($2.65 billion), data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed.

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out about $4 billion from ‌Indian equities during the ​month.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex dropped 3.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent in ‍January, while the broader small-caps and ‍mid-caps fell ‌4.7 per cent and ​3.4 per cent, ‍respectively.

