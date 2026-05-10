HSBC Value Fund delivers impressive returns and outperforms peers

The HSBC Value Fund, launched in January 2010, has featured in the top 30th percentile of the focused funds category of the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2026. The fund’s assets under management (AUM) increased to ₹13,371 crore at March-end 2026 from ₹7,884 crore at March-end 2023. Venugopal Manghat has managed the fund since November 2012.

The scheme aims to ensure long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity-related securities, with a greater focus on undervalued securities.

The fund outperformed the benchmark Nifty 500 TRI over the one-, two-, three, five-, seven- and 10-year trailing periods. It also outperformed other funds ranked in the CMFR’s value fund category in March 2026 over the one-, two-, three-, five-, seven- and 10-year trailing periods.

To put this in perspective, an investment of ₹10,000 in the fund on January 8, 2010 — the fund’s inception date — would have increased to ₹1,14,885 on May 7, 2026, at an annualised rate of 16.12 per cent. The same investment in the category and the benchmark would have grown to ₹75,880 (13.21 per cent) and ₹62,943 (11.92 per cent), respectively.

A systematic investment plan (SIP) is a disciplined way of investing in mutual funds, wherein a specific amount is invested at regular intervals.