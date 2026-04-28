Second wave of SIF entrants to intensify competition in mutual fund space

Competition in the specialised investment fund (SIF) space is set to intensify, with nearly a dozen fund houses preparing to enter the segment amid rising investor traction.

SIFs — which allow mutual funds to offer more complex and higher-risk strategies — have garnered over Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) within six months of the first launch.

The coming weeks are likely to see entries from several large fund houses. Kotak Mutual Fund (Infinity Hybrid Long-Short Fund), Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (Platinum Hybrid Long Short Fund), and HSBC Mutual Fund (RedHex Hybrid Long-Short Fund) have received regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for their maiden SIF offerings. Union Mutual Fund is also expected to launch its first product, the Arthaya Equity Long Short Fund, shortly.

“Our approach has been to ensure that we bring a well-differentiated product to market, backed by the right investment team and robust operational readiness. While this meant taking additional time before launch, it allows us to enter the segment with a stronger, more scalable proposition,” said Vaibhav Shah, head – products, business strategy & international business, Mirae Asset MF.

While these launches may coincide, the paths to market have varied. Some fund houses, such as Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, secured licences months ago but deferred rollout to ensure operational readiness. Others adopted a wait-and-watch approach before committing to the emerging segment.

One of the initial challenges in the SIF segment was the limited distribution base. However, this has improved in recent months, with more mutual fund distributors completing the required certification.

“We have seen steady progress in MF distributor readiness over the past few months, with more partners successfully completing the required certification process. Regulators are also reviewing steps to broaden this base,” Shah added.

CAMS, one of the two registrar and transfer agents in the MF space, said it is seeing a sharp pick-up in activity in the SIF space.