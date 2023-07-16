Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Investors prefer small-cap mutual funds; net inflow Rs 11,000 cr in Q1FY24

Investors prefer small-cap mutual funds; net inflow Rs 11,000 cr in Q1FY24

On the other hand, large-cap space, which is yet to pick up momentum, witnessed an outflow of Rs 3,360 crore during the quarter under review, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The small-cap category in the mutual fund space has given impressive returns with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30-37 per cent for one year, 40-44 per cent for three years, and 18-21 per cent for five years

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds focused on small-caps have emerged as the winner with a net inflow of close to Rs 11,000 crore in April-June quarter, as fund managers struggle to create alpha in the large-cap space, and the trend is expected to continue for some time.

On the other hand, large-cap space, which is yet to pick up momentum, witnessed an outflow of Rs 3,360 crore during the quarter under review, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Apart from the June quarter, small-cap funds logged an inflow of Rs 6,932 crore in three months that ended in March.

"The strong rally witnessed in the mid and small-cap indices in the last few months, and the fact that it is becoming difficult to create alpha in the large-cap space can be the reasons for the huge inflows into smallcap funds" Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder, Client Associates, said.

The huge inflows into these funds have made fund managers more cautious in their stock selection as the valuations have become stretched, he added.

"The performance of small-cap stocks has been exceptional in recent months. An explanation for this may lie primarily in the valuation gap between small-cap companies and large-cap companies. This always happens when markets become expensive but fund flow chases stocks. During such markets, fund managers seek out value or pockets of opportunity that are available at a lower end of the radar," Mukesh Kochar, National Head-Wealth at AUM Capital Market, said.

In addition, investors are preferring small cap funds due to their higher growth potential at almost similar risk levels as midcap, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, said.

The small-cap category in the mutual fund space has given impressive returns with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30-37 per cent for one year, 40-44 per cent for three years, and 18-21 per cent for five years.

Over the last five years, the small-cap universe has almost doubled from 8,580 crore in 2017 to 16,400 crore currently. Moreover, the increase in the market cap of small-cap companies has also lowered the risk associated with small-cap stocks such as illiquidity and higher volatility.

The inflow has pushed the assets under management of small-cap mutual funds up by 28 per cent to Rs 1.7 lakh crore at the end of June from Rs 1.33 lakh crore in March-end.

In terms of sector, auto & ancillaries, capital goods, and IT are the most preferred sectors by small-cap mutual funds with a cumulative exposure of 23 per cent of the overall asset base.

In addition to small-cap mutual funds, multi-asset allocation funds have also gained popularity among retail and high-net-worth investors in recent years.

Going forward, AUM Capital Market's Kochar said that the inflow trend in small-cap funds may continue for some time to come. However, there are some valuation concerns, but liquidity is chasing the long-term India story.

Despite small cap funds as a category that seems attractive, Anand Rathi's Azeez suggested that an investor may explore funds in this segment up to 30 per cent in their portfolio and 50 per cent allocation in large cap at a portfolio level.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Majority large-Cap equity MFs fall behind benchmark in 2022: S&P Dow Jones

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Mutual funds load up on defensives in June, book profits in financials

Kotak MF to leverage active plus passive strategy with Quant Fund

Active MF schemes regain lost glory in 2023, outperform benchmarks

Smallcap fever lifts inflows into equity MFs despite redemption surge

Topics :Mutual FundsInvestorsMF investors

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story