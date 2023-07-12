Mutual funds load up on defensives in June, book profits in financials

MFs were low on deployment of funds in the equity market in June as they invested a net of Rs 5,664 crore in a rising market scenario. The Nifty50 went up 3.5 per cent in the month. Among the newly listed stocks, IKIO Lighting and ideaForge Tech made their way into MF portfolios. Mangalore Refinery, Kolte-Patil and BSE were the other stocks to make an entry into MF schemes.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.