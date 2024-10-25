MF investor count crosses 50 million after 10 million additions in a year

The sustained buoyancy in the equity market and a surge in equity fund launches brought nearly 10 million new investors to the mutual fund (MF) fold in the past 12 months, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The pace of investor addition has more than doubled compared to the previous 12 months. MFs had added only 4.4 million investors during the October 2022–September 2023 period.

The total investor count stood at 50.1 million at the end of September 2024, surpassing the 40 million mark reached in September 2023.

The unique investor count is tracked using the number of permanent account numbers (PANs) registered with MF schemes.

According to MF executives, the surge in new investors is underpinned by the growing appeal of equity investments.

While retail interest in equities has been steadily growing since the pandemic, the recent uptick in investor numbers is attributed to the strong market rally, the robust performance of equity schemes, and a wave of new fund offerings (NFOs) in popular categories, according to experts.

The benchmark indices, the National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex, rose around 35 per cent in the one-year period ending September 30. In comparison, the two indices had increased by only about 10 per cent in the previous 12 months.

Amid buoyant equity market sentiment, fund houses have launched numerous equity NFOs recently, with activity picking up particularly in the last five months. MFs launched 28 active equity schemes from May to August, collectively raising Rs 58,612 crore.

NFOs, especially in the equity space, are known to boost investor additions due to heightened promotion and marketing activities.

The new investor additions have averaged around 1 million per month for four consecutive months, starting June 2024.

"The MF industry is proud to reach the milestone of 50,122,609 unique investors. This, along with the folio count surpassing 21 crore, underscores the efforts taken by the asset management companies (AMCs) and distributors to spread financial awareness. The ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign has helped build investor confidence, as shown by the growing appreciation for mutual funds as a preferred investment avenue," said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Amfi.

The industry’s campaign around systematic investment plans (SIPs) has been a key factor behind MFs emerging as a prominent equity investment option. The growing popularity of SIPs is evident in the data.

The number of active SIP accounts is nearing the 100 million milestone. In the first nine months of the current calendar year (CY), MFs added 22.3 million accounts, compared to 15.1 million for the whole of CY 2023.

The industry has set a target of 100 million investors by 2030, aiming to exceed Rs 100 trillion in total assets under management.