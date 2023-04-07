Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual funds' equity buying scales a new high of Rs 1.7 trillion in FY23

Mutual funds' equity buying scales a new high of Rs 1.7 trillion in FY23

Overall, domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which include MFs, made a net investment of Rs 2.56 trillion in last financial year

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
Mutual funds' equity buying scales a new high of Rs 1.7 trillion in FY23

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Mutual funds (MFs) invested a record Rs 1.73 trillion in equities in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), providing strong support to the Indian markets at a time when foreign investors were redeeming their holdings. They exceeded the previous high of nearly Rs 1.72 trillion investment in equities in FY22. The data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) shows MFs were net buyers in t

Topics :SensexMutual FundsEquity MFsDIIsFIIsSIPsNifty50

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

