MF investor growth slows to 5.2% in H1 2025 amid market volatility

New investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) slowed substantially in calendar year 2025 as the rise in equity market volatility reduced the appeal of equity schemes.

The unique MF investor count rose only 5.2 per cent in the first six months of 2025, compared to a nearly 12 per cent increase in the same period last year.

The total number of unique investors is mapped by the total permanent account number (PAN) registrations.

The industry had a total of 55.3 million unique investors as of June 2025, up from 52.6 million in December 2024.

The pace of investor additions, according to experts, is closely linked to the performance of the equity market.

"The key reason for the lower additions this year has been the weak equity market sentiments," said Amit Bivalkar, founder director at Sapient Finserv. "Several key factors explain this trend, the most important being market volatility and the swift correction witnessed post-September 2024. As on today, Nifty 500 is down ₹2 per cent over the one-year period," said Abhishek Dev, co-founder and chief executive officer of Epsilon Money. The correction in the equity market during the six-month period ending March 2025 impacted equity MFs' past returns, especially the one-year performance. Strong historical returns across time frames had been a key factor behind the surge in new investor additions post-2020.

New fund offerings (NFOs), another major driver of new investor additions, have also seen a slowdown. In the first half (H1) of 2025, MFs launched 25 active equity schemes, compared to 30 in H1 2024. NFO collections dropped significantly from Rs 37,885 crore to Rs 10,690 crore during the same period. While the downturn led to a decline in equity MF flows and new investor additions, participation from existing retail investors has remained strong. Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, which saw a marginal dip in January 2025, have been clocking new all-time highs for the past three months.