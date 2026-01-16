Angel One shares jump 8% post Q3; board approves stock split, dividend

Angel One shares jumped 7.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹2,716 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company announced its Q3 results on Thursday, along with its board approving stock split and dividend.

At 9:51 AM, Angel One’s share price was trading 7.33 per cent higher at ₹2,710.35 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.39 per cent at 83,708.34. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹24,618.65 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹3,283 per share and 52-week low at ₹1,942.

Angel One Q3 results highlights:

The broking firm registered a 5.8 per cent jump in revenue to ₹1,337.7 crore, as compared to ₹1,263.8 crore Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, the revenue rose 11 per cent from ₹1,201.8 crore in Q2.

Its consolidated Earnings before depreciation, amortisation, and taxes (Ebdat) came in at ₹405 crore in Q3FY26, as compared to ₹324.6 crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 24.8 per cent on Q-o-Q basis. Reported Ebdat margin (as a percentage of total net income) stood at 39.4 per cent in Q3FY26, as compared to 34.5 per cent in Q2FY26.

Its client funding book scaled to ₹5,860 crore as of December 2025, a 10.4 per cent Q-o-Q growth.

“Despite a challenging regulatory environment, our broking and distribution Ebdat margin improved to 43 per cent, underscoring the strength of our business model. Wealth and Asset Management also progressed, with Ionic AUM crossing ₹8,200 crore and AMC AUM reaching ₹470 crore. We remain focused on building an AI native, full-stack financial services platform—

supported by strong foundations and a clear path to long-term value creation,” said Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO, Angel One.

Angel One dividend and stock split details

The company’s board has approved the first interim dividend of ₹23 per share. The record date for the same is fixed as January 21, 2026.

The board has also approved stock-split of one existing equity share of the company having a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares o f ₹1, which implies a 1:10 stock split ratio.