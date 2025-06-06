3B Films stock lists at 3% discount on BSE SME, misses GMP estimates

3B Films listing today: Shares of 3B Films made a negative stock market debut on the BSE SME platform on Friday, June 6, 2025. The company's stock listed at ₹48.5 per share, down 3 per cent from the issue price of ₹50 per share.

The listing price of 3B Films was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading flat at ₹50 in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Post listing, the stock further slipped to ₹46.08, down 5 per cent from the listing price and 7.8 per cent from the issue price.

3B Films IPO details 3B Films plans to raise ₹33.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares aggregating to ₹17.76 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares aggregating to ₹15.99 crore. 3B Films offered at a price of ₹50 with a lot size of 3,000 shares, received bids for 1,18,92,000 shares against the 67,50,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.76 times by the end of the subscription period, showed BSE data. 3B Films IPO was available for subscription from Friday, May 20, 2025, till Tuesday, May 30, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.