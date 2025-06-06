Bajaj Finserv trades flat after 1.79% equity change hands via block deals

Share price of Bajaj Finserv today

Shares of Bajaj Finserv traded flat around ₹1,936 levels on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday at 09:25 AM; after over 1 per cent of total equity of non-banking finance company (NBFC) changed hands via block deals.

The stock opened 1 per cent higher at ₹1,968, rallied up to 2 per cent to ₹1,989.60 on the NSE in intra-day trade. It hit an intra-day low of ₹1,932.50, the exchange data shows.

28.6 million Bajaj Finserv shares change hands via block deal

As many as 28.6 million shares representing 1.79 per cent equity of Bajaj Finserv worth ₹5,506 crore changed hands in block deals on the NSE on Friday, the exchange data shows.

The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. According to media reports, Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Jamnalal Sons, promoters of Bajaj Finserv, planned to sell 1.58 per cent of their stake in the NBFC via a block deal. At the end of the March 2025 quarter, Bajaj Holdings and Investment Ltd held 39.03 per cent stake (623.1 million shares), while Jamnalal Sons held 9.7 per cent stake (154.9 million shares) in Bajaj Finserv, as per shareholding pattern data available on the stock exchanges. Mirae Asset Sharekhan view on Bajaj Finserv The brokerage firm believes all of Bajaj Finserv’s subsidiaries are well-placed to capture long-term growth opportunities. Bajaj Finance stands out as it has a strong balance sheet, comfortable liquidity position, is well-capitalized, and is poised to deliver sector- leading RoA & RoE. The company has exhibited its strong ability to navigate through the economic downcycle, led by a prudent and agile management team, robust risk management framework and a diverse product offering strategy. The company’s insurance subsidiaries are building well-diversified product portfolios and multi-channel distribution networks, which would help to gain market share on a sustainable basis.

“We believe strong growth visibility in the lending business and a healthy medium to long-term outlook for both insurance businesses will likely act as a positive trigger for strong consolidated earnings going forward. Additionally, scaling up of the new business would further support future performance, which has not been factored in our valuation,” the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update. It maintains a Buy on Bajaj Finserv, with an unchanged SOTP-based price target of ₹ 2,350, factoring in the valuations of its key subsidiaries. Despite decent core business traction, elevated costs, subdued profitability, and transitional headwinds from regulatory adjustments in both life and general insurance segments temper the near-term outlook. These factors call for a more cautious stance while maintaining confidence in the long-term growth trajectory, said analysts at KRChoksey Shares & Securities.