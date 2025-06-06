Rama Steel jumps 13% on renewable energy foray; stock up 25% in 3 days

Shares of Rama Steel Tubes soared nearly 13 per cent on Friday's intraday session after the company entered the renewable energy sector through a joint venture partnership in a 225 megawatt (Mw) solar power project.

Steel tube manufacturer's stock rose as much as 12.8 per cent during the day to ₹14.9 per share, a day after the stock jumped 18 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 8.4 per cent higher at ₹14.3 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:34 AM.

Track LIVE Market Updates Here The company’s shares extended their rally for a third straight session, gaining 25 per cent over the past three trading days. The counter has risen 19.3 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Rama Steel Tubes has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,203.9 crore.

Rama Steel's strategic foray into renewable energy Rama Steel announced a strategic investment in the renewable energy sector through a joint venture partnership in a 225 Mw solar power project under the Government of India’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme. The project is being implemented through Onix IPP, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), and spans multiple locations in Maharashtra. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have been signed with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) at a fixed tariff of ₹3.04 per unit for 25 years. The SPV is projected to generate gross annual revenue of ₹1,081.13 million, with a total revenue visibility of ₹27,028.13 million over 25 years. With a 10 per cent equity stake in Onix IPP, RSTL’s share of gross annual revenue is expected to be ₹108.11 million, translating to ₹2,702.81 million over the project’s lifetime.

This move marks Rama Steel Tubes' entry into the fast-growing renewable energy sector, reinforcing its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, and creating long-term value for shareholders, it said in a statement. ALSO READ: Stocks to buy today: InCred Equities picks 21 stocks to 'Add' for June 2025 "We are proud to be part of this landmark renewable energy initiative. Our strategic investment in the 225 MW PM-KUSUM project not only strengthens our ESG profile but also diversiϐies our revenue base," Richi Bansal, whole time director and chief executive officer, said. "This is a future-forward step aligned with India’s net-zero vision and rural empowerment."