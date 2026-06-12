₹40K cr rush: Companies lock in easing bond yields through debt sales

The pickup in primary market activity follows a comparatively subdued start to the financial year, when elevated yields prompted borrowers to rely more heavily on bank loans. Indian companies raised just over ₹1.07 trillion through the domestic bond market in April and May, down nearly 58 per cent from the same period a year earlier and marking the lowest mobilisation for the first two months of a financial year since FY23. Market participants attributed the decline in issuance to elevated bond yields amid the West Asia crisis, which kept issuers away from the debt market.