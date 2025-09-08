Home / Markets / News / Prime Focus zooms 21% in 2 days; Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela buy stake

Prime Focus zooms 21% in 2 days; Ramesh Damani, Madhusudan Kela buy stake

Prime Focus stock was locked at 10% upper circuit, with 12.06 million equity shares representing 3.9 per cent of total equity of the company traded on the BSE.

Prime Focus
Prime Focus stock hit the upper limit for 2nd straight day on Monday.
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
Prime Focus share price today

 
Shares of Prime Focus were locked at the upper circuit for the second straight trading day, up 10 per cent at ₹173.90 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after a huge trade was executed at the counter. 
 
In the past two trading days, the stock price of the smallcap media & entertainment (M&E) company has surged 21 per cent after notable investors, including Ramesh Damani, Utpal Sheth, and Madhusudan Kela's Singularity AMC, acquired more than 3 per cent stake in the company through block deals on the NSE. The stock price of Prime Focus had hit a 52-week high of ₹180.70 on July 15, 2025.
 
Till 11:12 AM; the average trading volumes at the Prime Focus counter jumped 10-fold on the BSE. As many as 12.06 million equity shares representing 3.9 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.
 
In the past six months, the stock price of Prime Focus has zoomed 74 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Ramesh Damani and Madhusudan Kela's Singularity AMC acquired stake in Prime Focus

 
According to block deals data, Ramesh Damani and others purchased 10.25 million equity shares or 3.31 per cent stake of Prime Focus for ₹ 998 crore through open market deals on the NSE. These investors bought shares at price of ₹142.55 per share, the exchange data shows.
 
According to NSE, on Friday, September 5, 2025, Singularity Large Value Fund I, II and III, managed by Madhusudan Kela and son Yash Kela, collectively picked up 6.25 million shares or 2.01 per cent stake via block deals. Utpal Sheth bought 1.75 million shares and Ramesh Damani bought 8 lakh shares of Prime Focus, data shows.
 
On the other hand, Augusta Investments I Pte Ltd sold 5.45 million shares (1.76 per cent stake), while Marina IV entities collectively offloaded 4.81 million shares (1.55 per cent stake). 
 

Preferential issue to promoters and others

 
On July 3, the board of directors of Prime Focus had approved issuance and allotment of upto 462.6 million equity shares of the company for a total consideration value of ₹5,552 crore.
 
The company said it will issue and allot upto 430.1 million equity shares to the relevant proposed allottees / investors against the company acquiring certain shares in DNEG S.a.r.l, Luxembourg, a step-down subsidiary of the company, pursuant to a share swap, for a total consideration value of ₹5,161 crore. While, the remaining up to 32.5 million equity shares to the relevant proposed allottees / investors against the company raising funds aggregating upto ₹390.5 crore.
 
The names of the non-promoters proposed allottees include Ranbir Kapoor (1.25 million shares), Singularity Equity Fund (2.08 million), Axana Estates LLP (2.08 million) and Novator Capital Limited (111.28 million). CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS
 

Prime Focus - Company outlook

 
Prime Focus has established its niche globally as a premier one-stop destination for post-production services. Its offerings include innovative solutions in post-production, creativity, and technology. With an unwavering focus to become a prominent independent service provider, Prime Focus relentlessly strived to strengthen its brand equity and achieve global expansion through a strategic approach focused on acquiring key businesses. 
 
By 2027, new media (digital + online gaming) will comprise 46 per cent of M&E sector revenue, while traditional media (TV + print + film + radio + OOH) will contribute 41 per cent of total M&E sector revenues. As digital media keeps growing relentlessly, there emerges huge scope for innovation, consolidation, new business models and partnerships, Prime Focus said in its FY25 annual report.
 

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

