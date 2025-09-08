Stocks to watch today, Sep 8: SpiceJet, TaMo, M&M, Vedanta, BHEL, HFCL

Stocks to Watch on September 8, 2025: GIFT Nifty signals a positive start for Indian benchmarks amid mixed global cues. At 7:21 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 71 points at 24,918, hinting at a higher opening.
On Friday, the Sensex slipped 7 points to 80,710.76, while the Nifty inched up 6.7 points to 24,741.
Asia-Pacific markets, meanwhile, traded mostly higher Monday after Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation and stronger-than-expected GDP data. Japan’s economy grew 0.5 per cent Q-o-Q in Q2, above a 0.3 per cent flash estimate, marking a fifth straight quarter of expansion on firmer consumption.
The Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent, while Topix rose 1.15 per cent. Elsewhere, Kospi advanced 0.38 per cent, but Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.34 per cent.
On Wall Street Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.32 per cent, the Dow lost 220 points (0.48 per cent), and the Nasdaq dipped 0.03 per cent after a weak jobs report sparked growth worries, even as all three hit record intraday highs.
Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to track on Monday, September 8:
Mahindra & Mahindra: Cut SUV prices by ₹1.01-1.56 lakh across models with immediate effect.
Tata Motors: To reduce car and SUV prices by up to ₹1.55 lakh from September 22.
Hyundai Motor India: Announced GST-related price cuts of up to ₹2.4 lakh, effective September 22.
SpiceJet: Posted Q1 consolidated loss of ₹233.8 crore versus profit of ₹158.3 crore Y-o-Y; revenue down 34.4 per cent.
Zydus Lifesciences: USFDA inspection at Vadodara injectable plant ended with 4 observations, none data integrity-related.
Aurobindo Pharma: USFDA issued 8 procedural observations after inspecting Telangana Unit-XII.
Adani Green Energy: Commissioned 87.5 MW projects in Gujarat; total capacity now 16,078 MW.
Max Estates: To acquire Base Buildwell, holding 7.25-acre land in Gurugram.
Adani Power: Signed pact with Bhutan’s DGPC for a 570 MW hydro project at Wangchhu.
Vedanta: Vedanta has won a bid to acquire JAL for ₹17,000 crore, beating Adani Group.
Ceigall India: Got LoI from MSEDCL for 147 MW solar projects under state scheme.
BHEL: Partnered with Horizon Fuel Cell to develop hydrogen-powered locomotives.
PNB Housing Finance: Board okayed NCD issuance up to ₹5,000 crore on private placement basis.
Welspun Living: CFO Sanjay Gupta resigned, effective October 15.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment: Buying 6.65 MW solar plant at Solapur for ₹16 crore.
NTPC Green Energy: Signed MoU with VOC Port to set up a green hydrogen fueling station.
HFCL: Won export orders worth ₹358 crore for optical fiber cables.
Time Technoplast: To acquire 74 per cent stake in Ebullient Packaging, valued at about ₹200 crore.
ACME Solar: Acquired 100 per cent of AK Renewable Infra for ₹79.25 crore.
Exxaro Tiles: CFO Himanshu Shah resigned effective September 6.
Aegis Logistics: Adding 61,000 KL capacity at Mumbai Port with ₹100 crore investment.
Barbeque Nation: Shareholders reappointed Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5 years from Dec 2025.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: Acquired full stake in Swiss arm Ratnamani Trade EU AG.
Sunteck Realty: Board okayed preferential allotment of ₹500 crore via warrants at ₹425 each.