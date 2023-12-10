68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

THE TRILLIONAIRE CLUB: 19 NEW ENTRANTS, 2 DROPOUTS
The drop-ins
ABB, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, DLF, Eicher Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Jio Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Varun Beverages, Zomato
The dropouts
Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, HDFC**
