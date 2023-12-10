68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

Companies with a market value of Rs 1 trillion or more have increased by 31 per cent to 68 so far this year amid a broader market rally.

Since this year’s lows in March, 19 new companies have joined the elite club.

Public sector undertakings dominate the list, with seven new additions this year.

Tata Power and Trent are the two new companies from Tata Group that have successfully entered the club.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Trent, and Zomato have secured a place on the Rs 1 trillion-plus list after more than doubling their market value.

Only two companies have dropped off the list: Vedanta and Ambuja Cements, following a decline in their market value. HDFC has also been removed, but that is due to its merger with HDFC Bank.



THE TRILLIONAIRE CLUB: 19 NEW ENTRANTS, 2 DROPOUTS

The drop-ins

ABB, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, DLF, Eicher Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Jio Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Varun Beverages, Zomato

The dropouts

Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, HDFC** The combined market capitalisation of the 68 companies in the club stands at nearly Rs 197.4 trillion ($2.4 trillion), constituting 56 per cent of India’s total market capitalisation of Rs 349 trillion ($4.2 trillion).

