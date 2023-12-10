Home / Markets / News / 68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

FORTUNE'S FAVOURED FEW: Sixty-eight companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take the lead

Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sameer Mulgaonkar

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Companies with a market value of Rs 1 trillion or more have increased by 31 per cent to 68 so far this year amid a broader market rally.

Since this year’s lows in March, 19 new companies have joined the elite club.

Public sector undertakings dominate the list, with seven new additions this year.

Tata Power and Trent are the two new companies from Tata Group that have successfully entered the club.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Trent, and Zomato have secured a place on the Rs 1 trillion-plus list after more than doubling their market value.

Only two companies have dropped off the list: Vedanta and Ambuja Cements, following a decline in their market value. HDFC has also been removed, but that is due to its merger with HDFC Bank.

The combined market capitalisation of the 68 companies in the club stands at nearly Rs 197.4 trillion ($2.4 trillion), constituting 56 per cent of India’s total market capitalisation of Rs 349 trillion ($4.2 trillion).

THE TRILLIONAIRE CLUB: 19 NEW ENTRANTS, 2 DROPOUTS
 

The drop-ins
 
ABB, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, DLF, Eicher Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, IndusInd Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Jio Financial Services, Power Finance Corporation, REC, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, Trent, Varun Beverages, Zomato
 
The dropouts
 
Vedanta, Ambuja Cements, HDFC**


































Topics :Tata PowerTrent LtdIndian Railway Finance CorporationPower Finance CorporationZomatoVedanta Ambuja CementHDFC Bank

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

