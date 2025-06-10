₹893-cr order pushes ITD Cementation shares 9% higher; key details here

ITD Cementation share price: ITD Cementation share price was in demand on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with the stock rising up to 9.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹830.65 per share.

At 9:40 AM, ITD Cementation shares were trading 8.11 per cent higher at ₹821.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 82,391.22 levels.

Why did ITD Cementation share price rise?

ITD Cementation share price rose after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth about ₹893 crore, including GST. in Odisha.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “TD Cementation India Limited has secured a contract worth ~₹893 crore including GST for construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.”

ITD Cementation Q4 results The company’s Q4FY25 total operating income rose 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,480 crore. Its Ebitda jumped 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹268 crore, while Q4FY25 profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 27 per cent annually to ₹114 crore In FY25, the total operating income climbed 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,097 crore. Its Ebitda zoomed 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹923 crore, and PAT gained 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹373 crore. Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE The company’s consolidated order book as of March 31, 2025 stood at ₹18,300 crore