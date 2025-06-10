Home / Markets / News / ₹893-cr order pushes ITD Cementation shares 9% higher; key details here

₹893-cr order pushes ITD Cementation shares 9% higher; key details here

ITD Cementation share price rose after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth about ₹893 crore, including GST. in Odisha.

stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
ITD Cementation share price: ITD Cementation share price was in demand on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with the stock rising up to 9.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹830.65 per share. 
 
At 9:40 AM, ITD Cementation shares were trading 8.11 per cent higher at ₹821.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 82,391.22 levels.
 

Why did ITD Cementation share price rise?

 
ITD Cementation share price rose after the company announced that it has secured a contract worth about ₹893 crore, including GST. in Odisha. 
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “TD Cementation India Limited has secured a contract worth ~₹893 crore including GST for construction of Berth & Breakwater for the development of Greenfield Captive Jetty(s) in Odisha.”
 

ITD Cementation Q4 results

 
The company’s Q4FY25 total operating income rose 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,480 crore. Its Ebitda jumped 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹268 crore, while Q4FY25 profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 27 per cent annually to ₹114 crore
 
In FY25, the total operating income climbed 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,097 crore. Its Ebitda zoomed 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹923 crore, and PAT gained 36 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹373 crore.
 
The company’s consolidated order book as of March 31, 2025 stood at ₹18,300 crore 

ITD Cementation dividend 

 
ITD Cementation board has recommended payment of dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial period ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM). 
 

About ITD Cementation 

 
ITD Cementation India is among the leading Engineering and Construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in Maritime Structures, Mass Rapid Transit Systems, Airports, Hydro-Electric Power, Tunnels, Dams & Irrigation, Highways, Bridges & Flyovers, Industrial Structures and Buildings, Water & Waste Water and Foundation & Specialist Engineering. 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

