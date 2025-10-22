Active EM funds on track for best run since 2017, India lags peers

Actively managed global emerging market (GEM) funds are having their best run in eight years. With average returns of around 26 per cent so far in 2025, they are on course for their strongest calendar-year performance since 2017, according to an analysis by Steven Holden of Copley Fund Research, published on Smartkarma.

However, fewer than 40 per cent of these funds have outperformed their benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index, which has risen nearly 28 per cent this year — driven largely by gains in South Korea and China.

“Style and regional positioning drove dispersion,” Holden said. “Value managers and South Korea exposure supported gains, while Aggressive Growth styles and India-heavy allocations weighed on returns. High Active Share strategies also trailed.”

India and South Korea — the third- and fourth-largest components of the MSCI EM Index — have played outsized roles in determining fund performance. South Korea, China power gains; India weighs on returns Returns have been positively correlated with higher exposure to South Korea, where top-performing funds such as Macquarie Emerging Markets and Orbis EM hold notably large positions. Conversely, funds with significant Indian holdings — such as First Sentier Global EM Sustainable and the previously high-flying GQG Partners EM Equity — have underperformed this year. ALSO READ: Private banks lower lending rates more than PSBs following RBI easing On average, ‘Value’ managers through 2025 have been overweight South Korea and underweight India, while ‘Aggressive Growth’ funds have taken the opposite stance, contributing to their relative lag, according to Copley Fund Research.

In dollar terms, Kospi, the benchmark index of South Korea, is up 67 per cent, while the Nifty is up less than 7 per cent. Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong stocks have delivered 20 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. India’s weight in EM portfolios falls sharply Despite recent mixed results, long-term data continues to favour active management in emerging markets. Over the past 22 calendar years, active GEM funds have outperformed the MSCI EM ETF (EEM) in 14 of them on average. India’s recent underperformance has prompted several global funds to pare back exposure.

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, wrote in his latest Greed & Fear note that the brokerage has reduced India’s weighting in his Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) portfolio by two percentage points to 15.2 per cent, while increasing Taiwan’s allocation by an equivalent amount. India’s weight in the MSCI EM Index was down to 15.22 per cent at the end of September — the lowest in nearly two years and sharply below the July 2024 peak of 20 per cent, when it had come within 4.5 percentage points of China, the benchmark heavyweight. Brokerages expect a potential re-rating for India