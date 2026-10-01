Adani Energy Solutions gains 5.5%; extends winning streak to 3rd session

Adani Energy Solutions shares extended their winning streak to a third straight session on Thursday, even as the market remained subdued.

The stock opened higher at ₹1,318.10 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,385.90, marking a gain of nearly 5.5 per cent.

Over the previous three sessions, Adani Energy Solutions shares have gained more than 7 per cent, compared with a nearly 1 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Notably, Adani Energy Solutions shares are buzzing in trade today post the Union Cabinet's decision to approve a ₹1.86 trillion PM-DHARA Scheme to set up an intra-state transmission system with 50GWh battery storage to evacuate 135 GW of renewable energy.

The PM-DHARA stands for PM-Developing Harmonized and Accelerated Renewable-energy Access. As of 10:35 AM, Adani Energy Solutions shares were significantly outperforming the markets, trading near the day’s high at ₹1,384. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index traded 0.20 per cent lower. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE 'PM-DHARA to benefit power transmission players' Analyst said that this is significant in view of the ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The scheme will benefit power transmission players, including Adani Energy Solutions, by expanding intra-state green energy evacuation networks. The gains were accompanied by heavy volumes, with more than 4 million shares changing hands on the NSE, worth ₹544.1 crore, compared with 1.15 million shares traded in the previous session. The stock was also among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by value.Analyst said that this is significant in view of the ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The scheme will benefit power transmission players, including Adani Energy Solutions, by expanding intra-state green energy evacuation networks.

“The power sector has been quite resilient in the recent past. Power demand is rising, and there is a definite need for capacity expansion across transmission, distribution and power generation. The incremental demand is also coming from the data centre boom in India. Besides this, the new initiatives taken by the central government are going to create a favourable environment for companies like Adani Transmission,” Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, said. Adani Energy Solutions stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after a few months of correction, Adani Energy Solutions found support near its key 200-day moving average (DMA) this week and witnessed a sharp recovery in today's session. On the hourly chart, the stock has broken out of a bullish Head and Shoulders pattern, supported by a significant rise in trading volumes. Meanwhile, the RSI has slipped into deeply oversold territory following the recent correction, indicating the possibility of further recovery.