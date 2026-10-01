Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT: Technical analysts decode outlook for H2FY27

(Chart source: Mirae Asset Sharekhan)

On the downside, the analyst does not rule out a re-test of the medium-term support at 25,700. But is hopeful, that a break above 31,214, could trigger a move toward 34,600–37,000."The Nifty IT is trading below the 200-, 40-, and 20-week EMAs, which is a negative signal for the short-term. Overall, we expect NIFTY IT to remain sideways with a mildly bullish bias", says Muthuselvaraj.