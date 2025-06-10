Adani Power share price zoom 8% in trade on Tuesday, June 10; here's why

Adani Power share price: Adani Power shares were in demand on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 8.29 per cent to an intraday high of ₹610 per share.

At 1:55 PM, Adani Power shares continued to trade higher, and were up 6.81 per cent higher at ₹601.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 82,479.82 levels.

What is the reason behind the rally in Adani Power share price?

Adani Power share price today zoomed amid heavy trading volumes. By 1:50 PM, around 3.28 million shares worth ₹194.94 crore had changed hands on BSE. Similarly, around 22.66 million shares worth ₹1,346.81 crore were traded on NSE.

Several other Adani Group stocks also saw gains in today’s trading session. Adani Enterprises advanced 3.13 per cent to ₹2,663 per share, while Adani Green Energy jumped 4.17 per cent to ₹1,077.20. Adani Ports rose 1.83 per cent to ₹1,493.85, and Adani Total Gas surged 4.43 per cent to ₹721.50. Adani Wilmar climbed 2.59 per cent to ₹274.80, and ACC edged up 1.03 per cent to ₹1,926.25. ALSO READ: Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data Besides, Adani Power, in May, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW from a new thermal power project of 2x800MW (1600 MW) installed capacity situated in the State of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 25 years.

Adani Power Q4 results Adani Power announced its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results on April 30. It reported a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to ₹2,637 crore for the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), impacted by a rise in other expenses. The company had posted a profit of ₹2,737.96 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24). Revenue from operations grew 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,237 crore. However, other income dropped sharply by 42.4 per cent to ₹298 crore. The continuing Ebitda for the quarter fell 3.31 per cent to ₹5,098 crore, affected by lower merchant tariffs, higher operating costs at recently acquired plants, and CSR spending.

Power sales under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) rose 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 20.8 billion units (BU), driven by added capacity and increased demand. Total expenses rose 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,274.32 crore. Net debt stood at ₹31,023 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from ₹26,545 crore a year earlier, owing to acquisition-related borrowings (notably KPL) and higher working capital needs amid business expansion. READ MORE About Adani Power Adani Power (APL), a key company within the Adani Group portfolio, stands as India’s largest private-sector thermal power producer. It operates a total installed thermal capacity of 17,510 MW across eleven power plants located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.