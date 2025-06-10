Home / Markets / News / Adani Power share price zoom 8% in trade on Tuesday, June 10; here's why

Adani Power share price zoom 8% in trade on Tuesday, June 10; here's why

Adani Power share price today zoomed amid heavy trading volumes. By 1:50 PM, around 3.28 million shares worth ₹194.94 crore had changed hands on BSE.

adani power energy sector
Adani Power share price zooms amid heavy trading volumes
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Power share price: Adani Power shares were in demand on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 8.29 per cent to an intraday high of ₹610 per share.
 
At 1:55 PM, Adani Power shares continued to trade higher, and were up 6.81 per cent higher at ₹601.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 82,479.82 levels.
 

What is the reason behind the rally in Adani Power share price?

 
Adani Power share price today zoomed amid heavy trading volumes. By 1:50 PM, around 3.28 million shares worth ₹194.94 crore had changed hands on BSE. Similarly, around 22.66 million shares worth ₹1,346.81 crore were traded on NSE.
 
Several other Adani Group stocks also saw gains in today’s trading session. Adani Enterprises advanced 3.13 per cent to ₹2,663 per share, while Adani Green Energy jumped 4.17 per cent to ₹1,077.20. Adani Ports rose 1.83 per cent to ₹1,493.85, and Adani Total Gas surged 4.43 per cent to ₹721.50. Adani Wilmar climbed 2.59 per cent to ₹274.80, and ACC edged up 1.03 per cent to ₹1,926.25.
 
Besides, Adani Power, in May, received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for procurement of 1,500 MW from a new thermal power project of 2x800MW (1600 MW) installed capacity situated in the State of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 25 years.    ALSO READ: Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data 

Adani Power Q4 results

 
Adani Power announced its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results on April 30. It reported a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to ₹2,637 crore for the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), impacted by a rise in other expenses. The company had posted a profit of ₹2,737.96 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY24).
 
Revenue from operations grew 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,237 crore. However, other income dropped sharply by 42.4 per cent to ₹298 crore. 
 
The continuing Ebitda for the quarter fell 3.31 per cent to ₹5,098 crore, affected by lower merchant tariffs, higher operating costs at recently acquired plants, and CSR spending.
 
Power sales under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) rose 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 20.8 billion units (BU), driven by added capacity and increased demand. 
 
Total expenses rose 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,274.32 crore. Net debt stood at ₹31,023 crore as of March 31, 2025, up from ₹26,545 crore a year earlier, owing to acquisition-related borrowings (notably KPL) and higher working capital needs amid business expansion. READ MORE
 

About Adani Power

 
Adani Power (APL), a key company within the Adani Group portfolio, stands as India’s largest private-sector thermal power producer. 
 
It operates a total installed thermal capacity of 17,510 MW across eleven power plants located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. 
 
In addition, the company also runs a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.
 
The market capitalisation of Adani Power is ₹2,32,052.73 crore, BSE data showed, The company falls under the BSE 100 index.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty see choppy trade; IT, Media lead; SMIDs flat; May SIPs at new high

Equity MF inflows drop 21% MoM to Rs 19,103 crore in May 2025: AMFI data

Karamtara Engineering gets Sebi nod for ₹1,750 cr IPO; check key details

Rites shares gain 3% on winning $2.9 million international order

Premium

BSE, MCX, IEX: Which exchange stock is worth your portfolio?

Topics :Buzzing stocksAdani PowerAdani GroupAdani Green EnergyAdani EnterprisesAdani Ports and Special Economic ZoneAdani GasACC CementShare priceMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story