Aditya Birla Capital stock jumps 6% on solid Q4 numbers; check details here

Aditya Birla Capital share price today: Shares of financial services company Aditya Birla Capital jumped over 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹218.5 on Wednesday after the company showed in-line operating performance and solid growth in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25) results.

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 results update:

However, ABCL posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹654 crore in the quarter under review, down 44 per cent from ₹1,182 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the year-ago period, the company had reported gains of ₹566 crore on the sale of stakes in subsidiaries.

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,11,260 crore as of March 31, 2025. The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) increased by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹25,579 crore in FY25.

Brokerage views on Aditya Birla Capital: JM Financial

Analysts at JM Financial believe that the company's “One ABC” focus and “Udyog plus” platform have shown good traction in new customer subscriptions. Going forward, it is expected to become a significant contributor to growth, which is evident from its recent quarterly performances.

The company's asset under management from Udyog Plus reached around ₹3,500 crore in less than a year with 2.3 million customers. It now contributes 21 per cent of the disbursements in unsecured business loans.

In addition, the revival in the P&C (Property and Casualty insurance) segment, along with rate cuts, is expected to drive margins higher.

"We revised our earnings estimates for NBFC by +10/+13 per cent in FY26E/FY27E to return an average RoA/RoE of 2.1/12.6 per cent over FY26E/FY27E. Post amalgamation, we value ABCL at 1.3x FY27E adjusted book and value subs at ₹110, leading to a revised target price (TP) of ₹240 (based on SOTP)," the brokerage said. It has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock.

About Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital, a part of Aditya Birla Group, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and the holding company of the financial services business. It offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including loans, investments, insurance, and payments through its subsidiaries and joint ventures. The company has a workforce of more than 59,000 employees and 1,482 branches across the country. It manages a total AUM of over ₹5.03 Lakh crore with a consolidated lending book of over ₹1.46 Lakh Crore through its subsidiaries and JVs.