Garden Reach Shipbuilders share zooms 18% as Q4 profit more than doubles

Garden Reach Shipbuilders share price: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with the scrip skyrocketing 18.25 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,264.65 per share.

What is the reason behind this sharp rally?

The company’s profit more than doubled, or jumped 118.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), to Rs 244 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 112 crore in Q4FY24.

Its revenue from operations climbed 61.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,642 crore in the March quarter of FY25, as against Rs 1,015.7 crore in the March quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 101 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 335 crore in Q4FY25, from Rs 166 crore in Q4FY24.

“ Happy to report yet another set of strong numbers. With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year,” said Cmde Hari PR, Indian Navy (Retired) chairman and managing director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders dividend

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.90 per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the 109th AGM of the company.

About Garden Reach Shipbuilders

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a shipbuilding company operating under the Ministry of Defence. Headquartered in Kolkata, Garden Reach Shipbuilders plays a vital role in strengthening India’s maritime capabilities, primarily focusing on the construction of sophisticated warships and vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

In addition to defence projects, the company also undertakes the construction of commercial vessels, highlighting its versatility in shipbuilding.

Beyond its core shipbuilding operations, the company has diversified into engineering and engine-related activities. It manufactures a wide range of marine and industrial products including deck machinery, prefabricated steel bridges, and marine pumps. Its engine division specialises in the assembly, testing, and overhauling of MTU diesel engines. With a proven track record of delivering over 100 warships to Indian defence forces, Garden Reach Shipbuilders is also recognised as a major exporter in the global warship market. Its main shipbuilding facility is located at the Rajabagan Dockyard in India.