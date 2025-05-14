Bharti Airtel shares gain 3% after posting Q4 results; Check out detail

Bharti Airtel shares gained 2.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,870 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results.

However, at 12:13 PM, Airtel shares pared some gains as were up 0.47 per cent at ₹1,829.55 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 81,336.34. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,43,228.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,916.90 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,224.5 per share.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the past one year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 42 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.

Bharti Airtel Q4 results

The telecom company posted its Q4 results on Tuesday after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter under review stood at ₹11,021.8 crore as compared to ₹2,071.6 crore a year ago, recording a jump of 432 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Sequentially, the company’s net profit was 25.4 per cent lower than the ₹14,781 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹47,876 crore in Q4, up 6.08 per cent from ₹45,129 crore in Q4FY24.

ALSO READ | Why did Bharti Hexacom share price hit record high on May 14? Details here Bharti Airtel dividend For FY25, the company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹16 per share of face value of ₹5 each and ₹4 per partly paid-up equity share of face value of 5 each (paid-up ₹1.25 per equity share). The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric for telecom firms, remained unchanged at ₹245 in Q4. In Q4, Airtel’s customer base in India grew by 10 million to 424 million. By comparison, there had been 7 million additions in Q3 and a reduction of 2 million in Q2.

About Bharti Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa.