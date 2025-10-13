Home / Markets / News / Advait Energy rises 4% on inking MoU with Gujarat govt; key details inside

Advait Energy rises 4% on inking MoU with Gujarat govt; key details inside

Around 1:30 PM, Advait Energy share price was trading 2.18 per cent higher at ₹1,800 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent lower at 82,207.11 levels.

Advait Energy Transitions is a global provider of comprehensive solutions in power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure, with a growing presence in renewable energy, particularly green hydrogen and solar power.
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Advait Energy share price: Advait Energy Transitions  share price was buzzing in trade on Monday, October 13, 2025, in an overall weak market, with the scrip rising up to 4.45 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,840 per share. 
 
Why did Advait Energy share price rise in trade today?

 
Advait Energy shares gained after the company announced that its subsidiary, Advait Greenergy Private Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to promote investments under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences initiative.
 
In an exchange filling, Advait Energy said, “We would like to inform you that we wish to inform you that Advait Greenergy Private Limited, Subsidiary Company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat on October 10, 2025, at Mehsana Gujarat, as part of Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.”
 
Under this deal, Advait Greenergy plans to set up two projects in Gujarat with a total investment of ₹1,450 crore.
 
As part of the agreement, the Gujarat government will assist Advait Greenergy in securing the required permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances in line with existing state policies and regulations. 
Last week, the company said it has received an order, in the normal course of business, from Power Grid Corporation of India for ERS package ERS-II associated with Procurement of ERS suitable for 400kV Transmission lines.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today 

About Advait Energy 

 
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company was formerly known as Advait Infratech Limited and has evolved into a diversified energy and infrastructure player since its founding in 2009.
 
The company designs, manufactures, and supplies a wide range of products, including stringing tools and Optical Fibre Ground Wire (OPGW) cables, while also executing complex engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects such as live-line installations and solar farms. Its core operations span three major sectors – power transmission and substations, telecommunications, and renewable energy.
 
In the power segment, Advait Energy provides critical components and systems such as stringing tools, OPGW, and Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) that ensure grid reliability and efficiency. Its telecom division offers turnkey solutions for network and infrastructure development. Since 2023, the company has ventured into renewable energy, developing capabilities in green hydrogen and solar technologies. This includes providing solutions for Alkaline and PEM electrolysers, fuel cell systems, hydrogen refuelling stations, and solar EPC projects. The company has a presence in over 45 countries.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

