Paradeep, Punjab Chem at 52-week high; what's driving agri stocks today?

Agriculture stocks share price today

Shares of agriculture-related companies like Paradeep Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation (SPIC) hit their respective 52-week highs, as they rallied up to 17 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

NACL Industries, Rallis, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Dhanuka Agritech, Sharda Cropchem, Insecticides (India) and Coromandel International were trading higher in the range of 2 per cent to 6 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent at 80,768 at 10:20 AM.

What's driving agriculture stocks today?

Shares of Paradeep Phosphates hit a new high of ₹234.05, surging 17 per cent after the company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹255.85 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). The company had posted PAT of ₹5.38 crore in Q1FY25 and of ₹160.03 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,754 crore from ₹2,377crore.

Thus far in the month of July, the stock price of fertiliser company has zoomed 46 per cent, and has bounced back 181 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹83.35 on the BSE. Meanwhile, foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) holding in Paradeep Phosphates (PPL) nearly doubled during the April to June, 2025 quarter. They increased their stake in the company for the fifth straight quarter. FPIs have raised their holding in the PPL by 6.79 percentage points to 13.97 per cent in the June quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. They held 7.18 per cent stake in the company at the end of March 2025 quarter. FPIs were holding 5.4 per cent stake in PPL at the end of December 2024 quarter, and 2.05 per cent at the end of September 2024 quarter.

Shares of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection soared 14 per cent to ₹1,547.85 after the company said it signed 3 exclusive Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with overseas customers for high-value agrochemical products & Intermediates. The company, a leading Indian manufacturer and global supplier of agrochemicals and specialty chemicals, plans to commercialise these products over next 12-18 months. This strategic initiative will unfold over the next two years and is expected to significantly bolster the company’s top line. Punjab Chemicals envisions sales from this segment scaling up to approximately ₹120 - 150 crore over the next two to three years, the company said in an exchange filing.