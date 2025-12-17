Ahluwalia Contracts share price rises 5% on winning ₹888 crore order

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. share price today: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price advanced on Wednesday after the company said it won an order from the Bihar State Tourism Development. The share price rose as much as 7.62 per cent to ₹1,025, the highest level since November 2025. At 10:15 AM, the stock had pared some gains and trade 3.5 per cent higher at ₹985. The counter has seen trades over 21-fold jump in volume, with over 58,000 shares changing hands on the BSE thus far as against the two-week average volume of around 2,738 equity shares. Why did Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price rise today? Ahluwalia Contracts in an exchange filing said the company won an order worth ₹888.38 crore from Bihar State Tourism Development. The civil-construction company will develop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, Ayodhya at Punauradham. The Tirtha Kshetra is the birthplace of Sita and it is situated at Sitamarhi District.

Ahluwalia Contracts will execute the project on an engineering, procurement, and construction basis in the next 42 months, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. As of September 30, 2025, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) net order book stood at ₹18,057.60 crore, and the company aims to execute orders in next two and a half years, Shobhit Uppal, deputy managing director said during an investors’ meeting in late November. The total net order inflow stands at ₹4,521.06 crore in the financial year 2026. In the second half of the current financial year, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is expecting a topline growth in the range of 17–26 per cent, which is higher than the projection of 15–20 percent growth in revenue.