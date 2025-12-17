Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel

Stocks to Watch today, December 17, 2025: Indian equity markets are anticipated to open flat on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, reflecting a mixed global sentiment. As of 7:32 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a subdued start, trading down 9 points at 26,926.

Globally, Asian markets presented a varied picture. Mainland China’s CSI 300 showed a modest gain of 0.31 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.03 per cent, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.64 per cent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei registered a slight decline of 0.03 per cent.

Overnight trading on Wall Street also concluded with mixed results. The S&P 500 closed 0.24 per cent lower, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.62 per cent. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.62 per cent.

Below are key stocks in focus today, December 17, 2025: Akzo Nobel India: Promoter Imperial Chemical Industries is likely to sell up to a 9 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India via a block deal, with the offer size estimated at ₹1,290.6 crore and a floor price of ₹3,150 per share, according to reports. IndiGo: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been lodged with the Delhi High Court seeking an order for the Centre and IndiGo airline to provide compensation equivalent to four times the full ticket price to all passengers whose flights were cancelled in November and December, following the implementation of the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules.

Ola Electric: Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and promoter of Ola Electric, has partially monetised his personal shareholding to completely settle a promoter-level loan of ₹260 crore. This action will result in the release of all previously pledged shares, totaling 3.93 per cent, thereby eliminating a significant concern for investors. Vedanta: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Vedanta Limited's demerger plan on Tuesday. This decision paves the way for the group to restructure its operations into five separate, sector-focused businesses. The ruling was issued by Judicial Member Nilesh Sharma and Technical Member Charanjeet Singh, with the comprehensive order still awaiting publication on the NCLT website.

Indian Overseas Bank: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has announced that the government intends to launch an offer for sale (OFS) for up to a 3 per cent stake in the state-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), commencing Wednesday. HDFC Bank/ IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given its nod to HDFC Bank, allowing its group entities—HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund, and HDFC Securities—to collectively acquire up to a 9.5 per cent stake in IndusInd Bank. Tata Power: The company aims to finalise its 10 GW wafer and ingot project, estimated to cost ₹6,500 crore, by January of next year.

Glenmark Pharma: The company arm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has entered into an exclusive license, collaboration, and distribution agreement with Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Hansoh Pharma) for Aumolertinib, a third-generation Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NBCC: The company has bagged an order worth ₹332.99 crore from IIT Mandi for Project Management Consultancy services, and another order worth ₹12.05 crore from Kandla SEZ for day-to-day annual maintenance work. Niraj Cement: The company has received an order for the “Improvement, upgradation and 5-year performance-based maintenance works of Road A21_3: Hamren Tumpreng Hojai Nilbagan Howraghat Karkok (Jamuna River district boundary to Karkok) (Length – 26.803)” from the Public Works Department (PWD) valued at ₹130.83 crore.