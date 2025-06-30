Ahluwalia Contracts share surges 5% on securing deals worth over ₹1,100 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares rose in trade after the company bagged two major construction orders worth over ₹1,100 crore.

The first contract, valued at ₹821 crore (excluding GST), was awarded by Whiteland Corporation Pvt. Ltd for the construction of “Urban Resort”, comprising seven residential towers at Sector-103 in Gurugram.

The project is slated for completion in 36 months and is part of a large-scale housing development.

The second order came from Nestled Haven Estates Private Limited and Maia Estates Private Limited for civil structure and architectural finishing work at "The Beacon" in Bengaluru.

This group housing project, estimated at ₹282.56 crore (excluding GST), is to be executed within 32 months.

Both orders are domestic and do not fall under related party transactions.