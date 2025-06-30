Ahluwalia Contracts share surges 5% on securing deals worth over ₹1,100 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price today: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares were in demand on Monday, June 30, 2025, with the scrip popping up to 4.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,037.95 per share.
Why did Ahluwalia Contracts (India) share price popped today?
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares rose in trade after the company bagged two major construction orders worth over ₹1,100 crore.
The first contract, valued at ₹821 crore (excluding GST), was awarded by Whiteland Corporation Pvt. Ltd for the construction of “Urban Resort”, comprising seven residential towers at Sector-103 in Gurugram.
The project is slated for completion in 36 months and is part of a large-scale housing development.
The second order came from Nestled Haven Estates Private Limited and Maia Estates Private Limited for civil structure and architectural finishing work at "The Beacon" in Bengaluru.
This group housing project, estimated at ₹282.56 crore (excluding GST), is to be executed within 32 months.
Both orders are domestic and do not fall under related party transactions.
About Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited is among the leading Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with over five decades of expertise in civil construction.
Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has built a strong nationwide presence, delivering large-scale residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial projects, including hospitals, hotels, IT parks, and urban infrastructure. Known
The company boasts a robust financial profile, with a turnover exceeding ₹4,000 crore in FY 2024–25 and a debt-free status.
Backed by a strong workforce of over 3,500 employees—including a sizable engineering team and contract labour—Ahluwalia Contracts continues to expand its order book, benefiting from increased government infrastructure spending.
Led by founder and Chairman Bikramjit Ahluwalia, the firm also diversifies its operations through real estate development and licensed commercial complex operations.
Last checked, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹6,832.06 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) shares’ 52-week high is ₹1,540, while its 52-week low is ₹620.65 per share.
