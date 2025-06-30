Why is Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share in demand today? Key details here

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price: Pharmaceutical major Pharmaceutical major Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price skyrocketed up to 13.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,107.80 per share on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Around 12:15 PM, Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares continued to trade near day’s high, up 13.34 per cent at 1,101.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.20 per cent lower at 83,892.01 levels.

What triggered the rally in Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price today?

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' share price surged after the company received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection in two dosage strengths — 20 mg/10 mL and 50 mg/25 mL single-dose vials.

The approved product is a therapeutic equivalent of Doxil Liposome Injection by Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, and multiple myeloma. As per IQVIA, the drug has an estimated market size of around $29 million for the 12 months ending March 2025. ALSO READ: Torrent Pharma share pops 4% on ₹25,689-cr JB Chem deal; analysts cautious With this approval, Alembic Pharmaceuticals now holds a total of 224 ANDA approvals from the USFDA, including 201 final and 23 tentative approvals. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q4 results Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), which stood at ₹157 crore, despite a 17 per cent rise in net sales to ₹1,770 crore.

Ebitda grew 9 per cent to ₹286 crore, with the margin at 16 per cent, while profit before tax increased 5 per cent to ₹192 crore. READ MORE About Alembic Pharmaceuticals Alembic Pharmaceuticals is among the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies with a legacy dating back to 1907. Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has built a strong global presence through its vertically integrated operations that span research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It is publicly listed and is known for its robust pipeline of generic drugs, backed by advanced R&D infrastructure and regulatory approvals from key markets, including the USFDA.