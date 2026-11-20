Disclaimer: This article is written by Choice Institutional Equities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

The global investment landscape is witnessing a shift as investors reassess their exposure to the AI-led rally and increasingly seek opportunities beyond the technology investment cycle. After attracting significant capital into AI-linked companies, particularly in the US, Taiwan and South Korea, concerns around elevated valuations, higher debt and sustainability of returns are prompting investors to reassess crowded positions. This rotation could create an opportunity for India, which offers relatively lower direct exposure to the global AI trade and diversified domestic earnings drivers.

The AI investment cycle spans five layers: energy, data centres and networks, compute, models and applications. While substantial capital has flowed into semiconductors, GPUs and foundation models, infrastructure constraints across power generation, transmission, cooling and data-centre capacity highlight that AI is as much an industrial and energy investment cycle as a technology one. India offers opportunities across power infrastructure, industrials, data centres and technology, while its limited exposure to the global semiconductor ecosystem provides diversification from the crowded AI trade.

However, the emerging anti-AI trade should not be interpreted as a bet against technology. Rather, it represents an opportunity to invest in businesses whose earnings growth is driven by independent domestic and sectoral factors. Banking and financial services, automobiles, consumer discretionary, healthcare, telecom, capital goods and infrastructure offer diversified growth opportunities supported by domestic demand, credit expansion, manufacturing investments and capital expenditure. ALSO READ: AI sell-off hits Indian smallcaps; Sterlite, HFCL down up to 29% in a month India's positioning is particularly relevant given the concentration of global AI investments. The US attracted approximately US$194bn, or 75 per cent of global AI venture-capital deal value in 2025, while Taiwan and South Korea benefited disproportionately from the AI-led rally. In contrast, India's diversified market composition offers exposure to multiple earnings drivers beyond the AI investment cycle.

Foreign investor sentiment towards India has improved meaningfully: FPIs recorded net equity inflows of approximately INR 89,856 Cr. during November up to November 17, reversing outflows of INR 34,843 Cr. in October and INR 35,861 Cr. in September. The Nifty 50 closed at 25,387 on November 17, while softer crude prices, with Brent around US$93/barrel, provided an additional macroeconomic tailwind. Domestic fundamentals are also showing resilience: Q2FY27 results for Nifty 50 companies (excluding financials) reflected healthy operating performance, with revenue and PAT growing 24.1 per cent and 27.6 per cent YoY, respectively. Revenue and EBITDA exceeded our estimates by 6.3 per cent and 8.1 per cent, respectively, with EBITDA growing 23.2 per cent YoY. This suggests that domestic demand has remained resilient despite the prolonged geopolitical conflict.