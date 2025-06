5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts

Allcargo Logistics

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index - the Nifty 50 has rallied up to 6 per cent thus far this calendar year 2025. In comparison, the Nifty Microcap 250 index has largely underperformed and declined 7 per cent thus far.Data from ACE Equity shows that almost 72 per cent of the Nifty Microcap index are seen trading with losses on a year-till-date basis (June 23, 2025). Jai Corp and Orchid Parma were the major losers, down over 60 per cent each.That apart, another 37 microcap stocks have dropped in the range of 25 - 50 per cent, including the likes of Kalyani Steels, Nocil, TVS Supply Chain, Websol Energy, Neogen Chemicals, Sula Vineyards, Greaves Cotton, Cyient DLM, HG Infra, Allcargo Logistics, Easy Trip Planners, Ashoka Buildcon, Raymond Lifestyle, Redtape, Paisalo Digital and RateGain Travel Technologies.Among the top performers - Force Motors has zoomed 120 per cent followed by Paras Defence and Space, up 72 per cent. Blue Jet Healthcare, Subros, Astra Microwave Products, India Glycols, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nazara Technologies, Choice International, Strides Pharma and Gabriel India are among 18 microcap stocks, up in the range of 25 - 52 per cent.Against this background, here are 5 microcap stocks that can potentially rally up to 30 per cent from here.Current Price: ₹33.93Upside Potential: 29.7%Support: ₹33.87; ₹32.43; ₹31.45Resistance: ₹37.19; ₹39.60; ₹41.20Allcargo Logistics has been trading with a favourable bias since the breakout on the daily scale in mid-May. At present the stock is seen seeking support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹33.87; below which support for the stock exists at ₹32.43 and ₹31.45 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock faces near resistance at ₹37.19; breakout and sustained trade above the same can trigger a potential rally towards ₹44 levels; hint the medium-term charts. Interim resistance of Allcargo Logistics stock can be anticipated around ₹39.60 and ₹41.20 levels.Current Price: ₹872Upside Potential: 26.2%Support: ₹848; ₹805Resistance: ₹903; ₹965; ₹1,015; ₹1,060Blue Jet Healthcare has been among the top performers, with over 50 per cent gain so far this year. The stock at present is seen testing its key support at ₹848; below which the 100-DMA may act as a major support, which stands around ₹805 levels. Having said that, a break and close below ₹848 can potentially reverse the positive bias. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to jump back above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹903 to resume the upward momentum. The stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,100 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹965, ₹1,015 and ₹1,060 levels.Current Price: ₹1,159Upside Potential: 14.8%Support: ₹1,140; ₹1,110; ₹1,080Resistance: ₹1,210; ₹1,270; ₹1,300DMC Shriram stock is seen trading above all the moving averages across time-frames. The short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,080 levels, with near support seen at ₹1,140 and ₹1,110 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹1,175 for further gains to emerge. The stock faces some resistance around ₹1,210 levels; above which it can potentially rally to ₹1,330 levels. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹1,270 and ₹1,300 levels.Current Price: ₹121Upside Potential: 22.3%Support: ₹116; ₹105Resistance: ₹131EMBDL stock is seen testing resistance at its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹121, after a gap of four months. Breakout and sustained trade above can trigger a rally towards ₹148 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹131. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above ₹105, with near support seen at ₹116 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹345Upside Potential: 23.2%Support: ₹328Resistance: ₹360; ₹380; ₹395NIIT Learning Systems could be a dark horse in the second-half of the calendar year. The stock thus far has underperformed and shed 28 per cent. However, NIITMTS is now showing signs of likely rebound on the weekly scale. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹328. On the upside, the stock can potentially rebound towards ₹425 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹360, ₹385 and ₹395 levels, suggests the daily chart.