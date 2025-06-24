5 microcap stock ideas for potential mega returns as per tech charts

Allcargo LogisticsCurrent Price: ₹33.93 Upside Potential: 29.7% Support: ₹33.87; ₹32.43; ₹31.45 Resistance: ₹37.19; ₹39.60; ₹41.20 Allcargo Logistics has been trading with a favourable bias since the breakout on the daily scale in mid-May. At present the stock is seen seeking support at its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹33.87; below which support for the stock exists at ₹32.43 and ₹31.45 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock faces near resistance at ₹37.19; breakout and sustained trade above the same can trigger a potential rally towards ₹44 levels; hint the medium-term charts. Interim resistance of Allcargo Logistics stock can be anticipated around ₹39.60 and ₹41.20 levels.
Blue Jet HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹872 Upside Potential: 26.2% Support: ₹848; ₹805 Resistance: ₹903; ₹965; ₹1,015; ₹1,060 Blue Jet Healthcare has been among the top performers, with over 50 per cent gain so far this year. The stock at present is seen testing its key support at ₹848; below which the 100-DMA may act as a major support, which stands around ₹805 levels. Having said that, a break and close below ₹848 can potentially reverse the positive bias. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to jump back above its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹903 to resume the upward momentum. The stock can potentially soar towards ₹1,100 levels, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹965, ₹1,015 and ₹1,060 levels. ALSO READ | ZEEL stock trades above its 20-MMA after 16 months; what lies ahead?
DCM ShriramCurrent Price: ₹1,159 Upside Potential: 14.8% Support: ₹1,140; ₹1,110; ₹1,080 Resistance: ₹1,210; ₹1,270; ₹1,300 DMC Shriram stock is seen trading above all the moving averages across time-frames. The short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,080 levels, with near support seen at ₹1,140 and ₹1,110 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹1,175 for further gains to emerge. The stock faces some resistance around ₹1,210 levels; above which it can potentially rally to ₹1,330 levels. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹1,270 and ₹1,300 levels.
Embassy Developments (EMBDL)Current Price: ₹121 Upside Potential: 22.3% Support: ₹116; ₹105 Resistance: ₹131 EMBDL stock is seen testing resistance at its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹121, after a gap of four months. Breakout and sustained trade above can trigger a rally towards ₹148 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹131. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above ₹105, with near support seen at ₹116 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
NIIT Learning Systems (NIITMTS)Current Price: ₹345 Upside Potential: 23.2% Support: ₹328 Resistance: ₹360; ₹380; ₹395 NIIT Learning Systems could be a dark horse in the second-half of the calendar year. The stock thus far has underperformed and shed 28 per cent. However, NIITMTS is now showing signs of likely rebound on the weekly scale. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The near-term bias is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above ₹328. On the upside, the stock can potentially rebound towards ₹425 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹360, ₹385 and ₹395 levels, suggests the daily chart.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app