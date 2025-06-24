Home / Markets / News / Why did KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares rise 3% today?

Why did KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares rise 3% today?

Devyani International Sky Gate Hospitality Acquisition: Devyani International share price gained 3 per cent on signing agreement to acquire additional stake in Sky Gate; check all details

KFC, Devyani International
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Devyani International, operator of famous fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, shares gained 3.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹172.4 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company inked a share subscription agreement and shareholders agreement with Sky Gate Hospitality for acquisition of 80.72 per cent stake.
 
At 10:21 AM, Devyani International share price was trading 1.38 per cent higher at ₹169.05 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.09 per cent at 82,785.49. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹20,424.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹222.75 per share and 52-week low was at ₹130.05 per share.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
Devyani International has previously informed that it had acquired 80.72 per cent stake in Sky Gate Hospitality along with its subsidiaries. To discharge the consideration for the acquisition, Devyani International had proposed the issuance and allotment of 2,37,18,413 shares of face value of ₹1 each, on a preferential basis. 
 
According to the filing, post the said acquisition, Sky Gate along with its subsidiaries-- Blackvelvet Hospitality, Say Chefs Eatery, and Peanutbutter and Jelly became subsidiaries of Devyani International. 
 
On Monday, June 23, 2025, the company executed the share subscription, purchase and shareholders agreement with Sky Gate and its promoters/ founders to acquire additional equity stake in Sky Gate, in one or more tranches.
 
The cost of acquisition is up to ₹106.25 crore, according to the filing.
 
Currently, the company holds 80.72 per cent equity in Sky Gate. Subsequent to the proposed investment, the company’s equity stake would increase to 86.13 per cent, on a fully diluted basis, in Sky Gate.  ALSO READ: HPCL, BPCL: OMCs, paint, tyre, aviation stocks rally after oil slips 3%

About Devyani International

Established in 1991, Devyani International Limited (DIL) is one of India’s largest and fastest growing Chain Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators in the country.
 
As on December 31, 2024, the company operates more than 2,030 stores across brands in over 280 cities in India, Thailand, Nigeria and Nepal. DIL is India’s largest franchisee for Yum Brands, operating KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, and the exclusive franchisee for Costa Coffee cafes in the country.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Enviro Infra shares soar 12% on securing projects in renewable space

Stock Market LIVE: Israel-Iran ceasefire lifts Sensex 800 pts, Nifty above 25,200; Adani Ports up 4%

HPCL, BPCL: OMCs, paint, tyre, aviation stocks rally after oil slips 3%

Defence stocks GRSE, MIDHANI, BEML, BDL, Paras dip up to 6%; here's why

Happy Markets Day: Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Topics :KFCPizza HutBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story