Why did KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International shares rise 3% today?

Devyani International, operator of famous fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, shares gained 3.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹172.4 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company inked a share subscription agreement and shareholders agreement with Sky Gate Hospitality for acquisition of 80.72 per cent stake.

Devyani International has previously informed that it had acquired 80.72 per cent stake in Sky Gate Hospitality along with its subsidiaries. To discharge the consideration for the acquisition, Devyani International had proposed the issuance and allotment of 2,37,18,413 shares of face value of ₹1 each, on a preferential basis.

According to the filing, post the said acquisition, Sky Gate along with its subsidiaries-- Blackvelvet Hospitality, Say Chefs Eatery, and Peanutbutter and Jelly became subsidiaries of Devyani International.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, the company executed the share subscription, purchase and shareholders agreement with Sky Gate and its promoters/ founders to acquire additional equity stake in Sky Gate, in one or more tranches.