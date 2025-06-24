Metro Brands shares rise 6% on partnership with British footwear giant

Shares of the company gained for the second straight day on Tuesday. The counter has fallen 4.8 per cent this year, compared to a 6.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Metro Brands has a total market capitalisation of ₹31,530.42 crore, according to BSE data.

Metro Brands-Clarks partnership

Clarks has partnered exclusively with Metro Brands for its India comeback, according to an exchange filing by the company on Monday. Both companies "aim to redefine the comfort footwear experience in India, blending timeless design with the evolving preferences of today’s discerning Indian consumer."

Metro Brands is appointed as Clarks' exclusive retail and digital partner for India and neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka, the statement said. Further, Metro Brands will also manage Clarks’ e-commerce operations in India, the official Clarks India website and all digital commerce platforms, and has the exclusive right to sell Clarks in all offline channels.