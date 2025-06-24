NTPC down 4% on huge volumes; over 100 mn shares change hands on BSE, NSE

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 147.15 million shares representing 1.5 per cent of total equity of NTPC changing hands on the NSE (55.34 million) and BSE (91.81 million).

Brokerages view on NTPC

NTPC’s FY25 capacity addition stood at 3.97GW, including ~3.3GW for renewable (RE). With 33.7GW under construction and targeted addition of 11.8GW in FY26 and 9.9GW in FY27, growth visibility remains strong, according to analysts.

With the addition of 4,580MW of conventional capacity in FY26 and with the multiple growth drivers at work (thermal, hydro, nuclear), NTPC is poised for significant growth in future and will play in important role in India’s energy transition journey, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said in the company update. The brokerage firm maintains its BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹390, valuing it at 2.3x Mar’27 regulated equity.