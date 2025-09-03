Home / Markets / News / Amanta Healthcare IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 32x, GMP up 9%

Amanta Healthcare IPO closes today; subscription surpasses 32x, GMP up 9%

Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids, oversubscribing their category by 69.14 times

Amanta Healthcare IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Amanta Healthcare IPO Subscription Status: The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company, Amanta Healthcare, is set to close today, September 3, 2025. The ₹126 crore offering, which opened for subscription on Monday, September 1, has received a decent response from investors so far.
 
According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Amanta Healthcare IPO has received bids for 21,95,93,913 shares against 70,00,000 shares till around 11:15 AM on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. This translates to an oversubscription of 31.37 times.
 
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have placed the highest bids, oversubscribing their category by 69.14 times. This is followed by retail investors, who bid for 32.66 times the shares allocated to them. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have not fully subscribed to their category yet, with the subscription standing at 79 per cent.

Amanta Healthcare IPO details

The public offering of Amanta Healthcare consists entirely of a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares without any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The Amanta Healthcare IPO is available at a price band of ₹120–₹126 per share, with a lot size of 119 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 119 shares and in multiples thereafter.
 
A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,994 to bid for one lot of 119 shares at the upper price band. Retail investors can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 1,547 shares, with an investment of ₹1,94,922.  ALSO READ | Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

Amanta Healthcare IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare are commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities have revealed that the company’s shares are trading at ₹138 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12 or 9.52 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Amanta Healthcare IPO review

Analysts at Arihant Capital have assigned a Neutral rating on the public issue, while those at Anand Rathi Research have suggested investors to subscribe for the long term. READ MORE

Amanta Healthcare IPO allotment date, listing date

With the public offering closing for subscription today, the basis of allotment for Amanta Healthcare IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 4. The company’s shares will be credited to demat accounts tentatively on Friday, September 5.
 
Shares of Amanta Healthcare are expected to debut on D-Street by listing on the BSE and NSE on Monday, September 8.  ALSO READ | Indian shadow banks' IPO boom falters amid mounting credit stress

Amanta Healthcare IPO registrar, BLRM details

MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar of the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Amanta Healthcare IPO objective

Amanta Healthcare proposes to use the proceeds for civil construction work and purchase of equipment, plant, and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Amanta Healthcare

Amanta Healthcare, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is a pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets sterile liquid products and medical devices. Established in 1994, the company has developed strong capabilities in sterile injectables using advanced Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies.
AHL's product portfolio consists primarily of large volume parenterals (LVPs), small volume parenterals (SVPs), fluid therapy (IV fluids), formulations, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, respiratory care products, and irrigation solutions, as well as medical devices like eye lubricants, irrigation fluids, and first-aid solutions. 
   

Topics :IPO GMPIPO listing timeIPO allotmentIPO REVIEWIPOsinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

