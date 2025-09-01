Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amanta Healthcare IPO opens today: GMP up 22%; should you apply or not?

Ahead of the opening, Amanta Healthcare raised ₹37.8 crore from six institutional investors through an anchor book on August 29

Amanta Healthcare IPO

Amanta Healthcare IPO (Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amanta Healthcare IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Amanta Healthcare opens for public subscription on September 1, 2025. At the upper end of the price band of ₹120 to ₹126, the company aims to raise ₹126 crore. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Amanta Healthcare IPO will close for bidding on Wednesday, September 3. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 119 shares. At the upper end price, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,994. 
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for civil construction work and purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
Ahead of the opening, Amanta Healthcare raised ₹37.8 crore from six institutional investors through an anchor book on August 29. The company has allocated 3 million shares to anchor investors at ₹126 per share. Bandhan Mutual Fund, Sanshi Fund, Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund, Aarth Growth Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Finavenue Capital Trust participated in the anchor round.   CHECK VIKRAN ENGINEERING IPO ALLOTMENT HERE

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Should you apply or not?

Anand Rathi Research: Subscribe - long term

According to analysts at Anand Rathi, at the upper price band, the company is valued at a FY25 P/E of 46.6x, with a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹489.2 crore.
 
"The company aims to deepen relationships with existing customers while building new ones by leveraging its formulation expertise and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. It also plans to expand its portfolio into new products, complex dosages, and increased capacities to generate additional business," the brokerage said. 
 
Citing the above factors, Anand Rathi said the IPO appears fully priced, and assigned a 'Subscribe – Long-term' recommendation.

Arihant Capital: Neutral 

According to Arihant Capital, Amanta Healthcare is expanding its sterile parenteral capacity to meet growing demand while maintaining a diversified product mix across
therapeutic areas. The company’s domestic distribution strength, international registrations, and customer partnerships provide avenues for growth. However, execution of capacity expansion, regulatory compliance, and competitive pressures will remain key factors influencing its performance.   ALSO READ | Anondita Medicare shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME 
"At the upper band of ₹126, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 47x, based on annualised PAT of FY25 EPS of ₹2.7," the brokerage said. Arihant Capital has assigned a 'Neutral' rating for this issue. 

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at ₹154, up ₹28 or 22.2 per cent from the upper end price. 
 

