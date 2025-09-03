PNC Infratech shares rise 4% on securing ₹297 crore tender; details here

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 7.2 per cent this year, compared to a 3.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. PNC Infratech has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,921.93 crore.

PNC Infratech wins ₹297 crore Varanasi airport project

The company emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder in a tender floated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi, according to an exchange filing.

The project, valued at ₹297.01 crore excluding GST, includes extension of the runway, re-carpeting, strengthening of the existing runway, and allied works. The contract is to be executed within 18 months. The financial bids for the project were opened on September 2, 2025, the statement said.

In July, the company emerged as an L1 Bidder in a tender floated by South Eastern Coalfields. The project is worth ₹2956.66 crore and has to be executed within five years.