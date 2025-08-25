Home / Markets / News / Amanta Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹120-126; check key details here

Amanta Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹120-126; check key details here

Amanta Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Monday, September 1, 2025, and close on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Amanta Healthcare, a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹120 to ₹126 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹126 crore through a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS).
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.
 
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Monday, September 1, 2025, and close on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, September 9, 2025.
 
The lot size for an application is 119 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,994 to bid for one lot or 119 shares. 
 
The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Amanta Healthcare

Incorporated in December 1994, Amanta Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company that specialises in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse array of sterile liquid products, specifically parenteral products, which are packaged in plastic containers utilising Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies. The company is also a manufacturer of medical devices.
 
It manufactures fluid therapy formulations, including IV fluids, diluents, ophthalmic solutions, and respiratory care products. It also offers irrigation solutions, first-aid products, and eye lubricants in the medical device segment. The company has a dedicated Formulation and Development (F&D) and quality control laboratory located at our manufacturing facility in Hariyala, District Kheda, Gujarat, India. 
 
Amanta Healthcare has a presence in Africa, Latin America, the UK, and beyond.

