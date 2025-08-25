JM Financial stated that ITC Hotels has evolved into an industry leader with around 140 properties and 13,500 keys, enjoying a distinct positioning with nearly 60 per cent of its inventory in the luxury segment.

The brokerage highlighted that the company has delivered a 22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) over FY23-25, driven by strong RevPAR growth, but cautioned that "growth remains restricted with no new asset getting commissioned till FY28E."

“We expect it to report 11/13 per cent CAGR in revenue and Ebitda over FY25-28E, aided by 7 per cent growth in ADR and ramp-up of the Sri Lanka asset,” the brokerage said. However, it added that at current valuations of around 30x FY27 earnings, such growth is already priced in.

According to JM Financial, ITC Hotels' strong portfolio of 5,500 owned keys and its shift to an 'asset-right' strategy allow expansion into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, optimising capital allocation.