GST 2.0 to benefit QSR stocks like Jubilant, RBA, Devyani: JM Financial

What will be the impact on QSR earnings?

QSR sector: Q1FY26 earnings snapshot

On the capex front, the proposed GST changes will lessen the requirement for capex per store (example GST rate on air conditioners (ACs) will likely decline to 18 per cent from 28 per cent).Despite the expectations, JM Financial has not changed its earnings estimates yet for the coverage QSR companies as they await the official implementation of the reformed GST.The GST Council will consider the proposal and the changes required in its two-day meeting, scheduled for September 3 and 4.In Q1FY26, Jubilant Foodworks' consolidated revenue surged 43 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹ 2,279.39 crore.The company's total expenses zoomed 39.4 per cent Q-o-Q and 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y, denting the net profit by 54.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹94.34 crore. Net profit was, however, up by 62.6 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.For RBA, the consolidated total income increased by 19.6 per cent Q-o-Q and 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹719.7 crore, while its net profit decreased 50.7 per cent Q-o-Q and 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45.43 crore.Analysts at Emkay Global and Dolat Capital upgraded Jubilant Food stock to 'Buy' after its Q1 results with share price targets of ₹825 and ₹785, respectively. Those at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, meanwhile, maintained their 'Buy' rating with a slightly lower target of ₹750.JM Financial analysts, meanwhile, have 'Hold' ratings on RBA, and Westlife Food (McDonald-owner) stocks, and 'Buy' ratings on Devyani International and Sapphire Foods.